Thefts reported by businesses Dec. 1
Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.
Thefts reported Nov. 29 to Dec. 1
William Jureski, 1301 N. 22nd St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 5505 N. Belt Highway.
Michael Kimmel, 506 N. 20th St., burglary at 2925 Mitchell Ave.
Michael Haught, 2822 N. Seventh St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Stacy Jennings, 2409 Francis St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Anita Speaks, Troy, Kansas, items stolen at 2300 Northeast Parkway.
Jed Cornelius, 1514 S. 41st St., items stolen at 4320 Commonwealth Drive.
Shyan McPike, 3210 Hampton Road, vehicle stolen t 409 Virginia St.
Angela Kyle, 3515 Gene Field Road, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 1210 Prospect Ave.
Malachi Vandelinde, 2121 S. Riverside Road, items stolen from residence.
Fred Eggman, 328 Virginia St., items stolen from residence.
