Thefts reported Dec. 18 to Dec. 29
1003 S. Belt Highway, theft of motor vehicle parts from parking lot/garage.
1027 E. Hyde Park Ave., burglary of residence.
1511 N. 36th St., burglary of residence/home.
1525 St. Joseph Ave., items stolen from convenience store.
1602 Buckingham St., burglary of residence/home.
1821 Howard St., burglary of residence/home.
1901 Clay St., items stolen from residence/home.
202 E. Valley St., items stolen from residence/home.
2121 S. Riverside Road, burglary of residence/home.
2420 Frederick Ave., items stolen from convenience store.
3022 S. Belt Highway, items stolen from grocery/super market.
3315 Monterey St., burglary of residence/home.
3448 Messanie St., theft of motor vehicle parts from highway/road/alley.
3612 S. 31st St., items stolen from residence/home.
3625 King Hill Ave., items stolen from convenience store.
3625 King Hill Ave., theft of motor vehicle from highway/road/alley.
3702 Frederick Ave., items stolen from shopping mall.
410 S. Belt Highway, items stolen from department/discount store.
4725 Easton Road, theft of motor vehicle parts from highway/road/alley.
503 S. 31st St., items stolen from residence/home.
5201 N. Belt Highway, items stolen from department/discount store.
5301 Frederick Ave., items stolen from construction site.
611 N. 23rd St., items stolen from residence.
627 N. 25th St., items stolen from residence/home.
906 S. 23rd St., items stolen from residence.
4816 Gene Field Road, burglary of residence/home.
3118 N. 10th St., burglary of residence/home.
4201 N. Belt Highway, theft of motor vehicle from speciality store.
804 Mansfield Road, theft of motor vehicle from highway/road/alley.
1624 Savannah Ave., theft of motor vehicle from highway/road/alley.
Vandalism reported Dec. 18 to Dec. 29
2703 Locust St., vandalism of property at residence.
4816 Gene Field Road, vandalism of property at residence/home.
5301 Frederick Ave., vandalism of property at construction site.
5401 Gene Field Road, vandalism of property at parking lot/garage.
5301 Frederick Ave., vandalism at construction site.
