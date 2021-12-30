Thefts reported by businesses Dec. 25 to 29
Delta816, 6968 King Hill Ave., burglary.
Community Action Partnership, 3303 Frederick Ave., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.
Thefts reported Dec. 28 to 29
Ricky Jones, 3401 S.E. McQueen Road, burglary at 1605 Frederick Ave.
Paul Hale, 128 Park Lane, robbery at 1119 Pacific St.
William Martinez, Cameron, Missouri, items stolen from a vehicle at 3458 Ashland Ave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.