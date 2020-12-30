Thefts reported by businesses Dec. 23 to 24
U.S. Oil LLC, 3215 S. 22nd St.
Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.
Frederick Mini Mart, 1801 Frederick Ave., robbery.
Thefts reported Dec. 19 to 26
Archie L. Barnes, 1615 S. 13th St., burglary.
Shandoa Lynn Goldizen, 728 N. 23rd St., items stolen from residence.
John R. Humbert Sr., 3300 Miller Road, items stolen from residence.
Elly G. Richardson, 2419 Lafayette St., items stolen from vehicle at 3506 Harbor Pointe Drive.
Ronald Claiborne Hux, 602 Francis St., items stolen from residence.
Douglas K. O’Neill, 3505 Duncan St., items stolen from residence.
Jeremy Thomas Ivey, 2607 Hillside Lane, items stolen from residence.
Charvonna M. Morrison, 3539 Seneca St., burglary.
Jorge Antonio Roque Rivera, 2714 Flintstone Drive, items stolen at 2902 N. 12th St.
Walker J.C. Whitt, Coldwater, Mississippi, items stolen from vehicle at 4213 Frederick Blvd.
Michael Woodward, Neola, Iowa, items stolen from vehicle at 4213 Frederick Blvd.
Josette Ryan Nelson, 3109 Serve Court, items stolen from vehicle.
John Patrick Gartland, 209 W. Hyde Park Ave., items stolen from residence.
Hope Sharrie Crossfield, 1317 N. 20th St., robbery at 1801 Frederick Ave.
Brian Paul Hernandez, 3625 Doniphan Ave., burglary at 3416 Pear St.
Ashlie Renee Franklin, 1608 Buchanan Ave., vehicle stolen.
Jenson Kinisou, 1802 N. 36th St., robbery at 1601 N. 36th St.
Shannon Q. Jeffers, 1816 Mary St., items stolen t 1205 Angelique St.
Adam Wayne Streeter, 1909 Holman St., robbery at 3500 Messanie St.
Vandalism reported Dec. 23 to 25.
Elly G. Richardson, 2419 Lafayette St., destruction of property at 3506 Harbor Pointe Drive.
Ean Holdings LLC, Kansas City, Kansas, destruction of property at 501 Faraon St.
Cynthia Ann Jennings, 7550 S.W. U.S. Highway 59, destruction of property at S. 15th and Penn streets.
Alexandrea Elaine Danyluck, 307 W. Hyde Park Ave.
Timothy M. Fetters, 1806 Clay St.