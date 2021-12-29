Thefts reported by businesses Dec. 22 to 27
JC Penney, 3702 Frederick Blvd.
Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.
Walmart, 4201 N. Belt Highway.
Rally House, 3702 Frederick Blvd.
Enterprise, Kansas City, Missouri, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 3505 N. Village Drive.
Frog Hop, 2001 Messanie St.
Bed, Bath & Beyond, 5201 N. Belt Highway.
A&Z Auto Repair, 2606 S. 11th St., burglary.
Speedy’s, 1525 St. Joseph Ave.
Hy-Vee, 201 N. Belt Highway.
Thefts reported Dec. 20 to 27
Brandon Wilson, 3815 King Hill Ave., items stolen from a vehicle.
Paul Boyle, Aurora, Missouri, items stolen at 6311 Sherman St.
Robert Davis Jr., Aurora, Missouri, items stolen at 6311 Sherman St.
Darlene Derr, 3005 Messanie St., items stolen from a vehicle.
Donna Ritzinger, 2915 Angelique St., items stolen from residence.
Samuel Carneal, Amazonia, Missouri, items stolen at 815 Trevillian Drive.
Heather Barnett, 1503 Olive St., items stolen from residence.
Carl Leer Jr., 904 W. Hyde Park Ave., vehicle stolen.
Thomas Lehman, 520 Concord Ave., items stolen from a vehicle at 1417 N. Belt Highway.
Jeremiah Libich, 1614 N. 15th St., burglary.
Pierce White, 1909 S. 12th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Betty Tebow, 3211 Pickett Road, burglary at 214 E. Valley St.
Matthew Morton, 2621 Green Valley Road, vehicle stolen.
Joshua Slawski, Lawrenceburg, Indiana, items stolen from a vehicle at 1201 N. Woodbine Road.
Jonathan Ashler, 2518 Lakeview Ave., burglary.
William McClain, 1723 Lovers Lane, burglary.
Donald Gerber, Cameron, Missouri, burglary at 2009 Barkley Lane.
Christopher Thomas, 2411 S. 18th St., items stolen at 3416 Pear St.
John Bravo II, 111 E. Cliff St., items stolen from residence.
David Barnes, 1203 N. Second St., items stolen from residence.
Arthur Rockstead, 6614 Lake Ave., burglary at 2606 S. 11th St.
Zachary Rockstead, 1218 Powell St., burglary at 2606 S. 11th St.
Kristen Parker, Panama City, Florida, items stolen from a vehicle at 1201 N. Woodbine Road.
Lacy Raines, Darlington, Missouri, items stolen from a vehicle at 1201 N. Woodbine Road.
Aurora Eldredge, 2306 Prospect Ave., items stolen at 1702 N. 22nd St.
Rebecca Call, 7022 Esther St., items stolen from residence.
Aaron Greene, 408 Main St., items stolen from a vehicle at 777 Winner Circle.
Yvonna Myers, Rosendale, Missouri, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 4201 N. Belt Highway.
Krasimir Dimitrov, 1602 Brookside St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Nathaniel Knorr, Smithville, Missouri, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 4776 Verona Drive.
Patricia Bennett, 2808 Doniphan Ave., items stolen from residence.
Vandalism reported Dec. 22 to 27
Paul Boyle, Aurora, Missouri, destruction of property at 6311 Sherman St.
Robert Davis Jr., Aurora, Missouri, destruction of property at 6311 Sherman St.
Joshua Slawski, Lawrenceburg, Indiana, destruction of property at 1201 N. Woodbine Road.
Rebecca Robert, 1314 Grand Ave.
Tanda Cunningham, 2006 S. 17th St.
Truman Middle School, 3227 Olive St.
Anyanna Goulsby, 2611 S. 12th St.
Ezachias Dawkins, 712 S. 15th St.
Darnneska Hawkins, 505 S. 20th St., destruction of property at 4216 Hillview Terrace.
Georgia Buckner, 701 S. 19th St., destruction of property at 4216 Hillview Terrace.
Lacy Raines, Darlington, Missouri, destruction of property at 1201 N. Woodbine Road.
Nicholas Mitchell, 321 Elizabeth St., destruction of property at 309 Virginia St.
Townsend and Wall Lofts, 602 Francis St.
Goldie Frazer, 1320 Prospect Ave., destruction of property at 1424 N. Third St.
Drake Haggard, 2207 Park Ave., destruction of property at 1601 Frederick Ave.
American Family Insurance, 4802 Mitchell Ave.
