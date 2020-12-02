Thefts reported by businesses Nov. 23 to 25
Eckard’s Home Improvement, 2402 N. Belt Highway, burglary.
Anderson Ford, 2207 N. Belt Highway, vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Oak Tree Manor, 3919 Messanie St.
Reed Chevrolet, 3921 Frederick Blvd., items stolen from vehicle.
Patee House Museum, 1202 Penn St.
St. Joseph Auction and Antique, 3600 S. Leonard Road.
Boulevard Auto Wash, 5430 Frederick Blvd.
Red Racks Thrift Store, 3025 S. Belt Highway.
Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.
Ide Capital Realty LLC, 3827 Beck Road, vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
MFA, 2715 S. Sixth St., vehicle stolen.
Rolling Hills Auto Plaza, 1617 Cross St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Plato’s Closet, 1407 S. Belt Highway.
Thefts reported Nov. 23 to 28
Nathaniel Myles Griffin, 713 N. 24th St., burglary.
Harold Eugene Davies, 2019 Jones St., items stolen from vehicle.
Enrique Antonio Azpeitia Mora, 3612 Monterey St., vehicle stolen at 2332 S. 22nd St.
Gregory Dale Dunlap, 2916 Dover St., items stolen from residence.
Mark Alan Brodland, St. Charles, Missouri, items stolen at 5201 N. Belt Highway.
John C. Roberts, 2405 S. 28th St., vehicle stolen.
Jerold L. Reynolds Sr., 2517 Jules St., items stolen from residence.
Paris Beau Jenkins, 2412 El Tivoli Drive, burglary at 2025 Scott St.
William C. Conger, 1729 Garfield Ave., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Steven R. Wolfe, 3116 Summit Ave., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Larry Joe Spears, 210 N. Fourth St., items stolen from vehicle.
Thomas Edward Helton Sr., 309 Black St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 4406 King Hill Ave.
Jared Lee Vickroy, 410 Birch St., burglary at 302 Hamburg St.
Kera Lynn Wilson, 1342 Buchanan Ave., items stolen at N. 10th and Lincoln streets.
Renee West-Napper, Vernon, Arizona, items stolen from vehicle at 809 N. 22nd St.
Brian S. Lawhorn, 823 Vine St., vehicle stolen at 2135 Frederick Ave.
Darren Scott Butrum, 4184 S. U.S. Highway 169, items stolen from vehicle at 3304 S. 11th St.
Lance T. Lovejoy, 2908 Coachlight Place, items stolen at 5310 E. U.S. Highway 36.
Chastity J. Hood, 1602 Brookside Drive, vehicle stolen at 2210 Faraon St.
Janet Mitchell Sourk, 902 Powell St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at N. Fourth and Felix streets.
Kassi Chaneal Lewis, Darlington, Missouri, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 1103 Pacific St.
Richard L. Nicholson, 1213 N. 22nd St., burglary.
Kathryn M. Ellis, 1405 N. 12th St., items stolen from residence.
Lindsey Danielle Nordin, 705 N. Fourth St., items stolen from residence.
Andrea H. Hayward, 606 S. 15th St., burglary.
Harold Eugene Davies, 2019 Jones St., items stolen from vehicle at 2000 Jones St.
Dustin Eugene Huffman, 520 E. Missouri Ave., items stolen from residence.
Gregory Royce Eckels, 2901 Oakland Ave., items stolen at 3601 N. Village Drive.
Alex Mitchell Chaney, 2905 Cook Road, items stolen at 3601 N. Village Drive.
Leah Anita Hale, 136 Park Lane, items stolen from residence.
Nellie Rose Ferguson, Atchison, Kansas, items stolen at 1103 S. 14th St.
Brandon Carrol Willis, Savannah, Missouri, items stolen at 3601 N. Village Drive.
Joyce Ann Starr, 1604 S. 22nd St., items stolen from residence.
Barbara A. Brendle, 117 Wilmer Lane, items stolen at 116 Wilmer Lane.
Tracy Martin, no address provided, items stolen from vehicle at N. Seventh and Francis streets.
Steven Ray Daniels, 405 Edgewood Court, items stolen from vehicle.
Vandalism reported Nov. 23 to 28
Boulevard Auto Wash, 5430 Frederick Blvd.
Steven R. Wolfe, 3116 Summit Ave.
Reed Chevrolet, 3921 Frederick Ave., destruction of property at 1804 S. 24th St.
Larry Joe Spears, 210 N. Fourth St.
Brian Keith Gitthens, 1726 Eighth Ave.
Jetterbug Trucking LLC, 3512 S. 22nd St.
Thompson Gas, 6629 U.S. Highway 59.
Lindsey Danielle Nordin, 705 N. Fourth St.
Andrea H. Hayward, 606 S. 15th St.
Harold Eugene Davies, 2019 Jones St., destruction of property at 2000 Jones St.
Tristen Skylar Thomas, 2607 Sacramento St.
Dana Marie Noble, 2917 Charles St., destruction of property at 5804 Corporate Drive.
Cecilia Ann Tinker, 2136 S. 10th St.
Peggy Ann Heinrichs, Easton, Missouri, destruction of property at 4320 Commonwealth Drive.
Joy L. McDowell, 20 E. Hyde Park Ave., destruction of property at 1002 N. Fourth St.
Brittany Village Apartments, 1601 N. 36th St., destruction of property at 1807 N. 36th St.
Rinia L. Joseph, 3625 Gene Field Road, destruction of property at 1705 N. 36th St.