Thefts reported by businesses Nov. 30
Evergy, 613 Atchison Ave.
Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.
Thefts reported Nov. 30 to Dec. 1
Diana Baum, 2208 Pine Lane, items stolen at 4201 N. Belt Highway.
Jessica Jo Adair, Kansas City, Kansas, vehicle stolen at 4021 Frederick Blvd.
Anthony Angey, 1922 N. Third St., vehicle stolen.
Vandalism reported Nov. 30
Angel Allen, 2820 S. 22nd St.
