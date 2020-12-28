Thefts reported by businesses Dec. 18 to 25
McCarthy Baptist Church, 2710 S. Belt Highway.
Home Depot, 5201 N. Belt Highway.
City of St. Joseph, items stolen at 5201 N. Belt Highway.
Echo Electric Supply, 1515 Buchanan Ave., burglary.
Dave’s Diesel, 4702 S. U.S. Highway 169, vehicle stolen at 3910 S. 40th Terrace.
Pony Express Storage, 511 N. 36th St., burglary.
Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.
Speedy’s, 1525 St. Joseph Ave.
Journey Baptist Church, 5708 King Hill Ave., items stolen from vehicle at Sherman Avenue and N. Woodbine Road.
McBride’s Yamaha, 905 S. 10th St., burglary and vehicle theft.
Thefts reported Dec. 20 to 22
Kelly M. Kitch, 4105 S.W. Christy Lane, items stolen from vehicle at 3900 Frederick Blvd.
Laura Lee Jackson, 1111 Douglas St., items stolen at 1202 Douglas St.
Charles W. Cline, 1316 Sacramento St., robbery.
Ronald Lee Sowards, 2602 S. 27th St., vehicle stolen.
Larry Paul Burley, 2815 Patee St., vehicle stolen at 2604 S. 17th St.
Paula Ann Brodrick, 2318 S. 12th St., vehicle stolen.
Clint W. Angold, 2610 S. 17th St., items stolen from residence.
Cody Lee Joswick, 718 Pendleton St., vehicle stolen at 1728 Garfield Ave.
Crystal Louise Urbina, Syracuse, Nebraska, items stolen at 1205 S. 23rd St.
Lawrence Steven Kach, Easton, Missouri, vehicle stolen at 3618 Sacramento St.
Tonisha Lachae Lyles, 1202 Angelique St., items stolen from residence.
Rico Antonio Davis, St. Louis, Missouri, items stolen at 4021 Frederick Blvd.
Christopher L. Brawley, Country Club, Missouri, items stolen t 1325 S. Belt Highway.
Darlene Sue Ard, 1713 Pacific St., burglary.
Vandalism reported Dec. 20 to 24
Michael H. Dominguez, 2523 Mary St.
Jessica Anne Coffey, 2407 Mithcell Ave.
Shannon Gene Cooper Sr., 2225 Seneca St.
Brandy Delphine Cooper, 2225 Seneca St.
Amber Sue Baggio, 815 S. 18th St.
Jamie Lee Epps, 304 N. Eighth St., destruction of property at 1211 S. 19th St.
Duane E. Abrams, 1208 Angelique St., destruction of property at 522 S. 12th St.
Gerardo Ortiz Cruz, Johnstown, Ohio, destruction of property at 901 Corby St.