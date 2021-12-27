Thefts reported by businesses Dec. 22 to 25
JC Penney, 3702 Frederick Blvd.
Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.
Walmart, 4201 N. Belt Highway.
Rally House, 3702 Frederick Blvd.
Enterprise, Kansas City, Missouri, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 3505 N. Village Drive.
Thefts reported Dec. 20 to 25
Brandon Wilson, 3815 King Hill Ave., items stolen from a vehicle.
Paul Boyle, Aurora, Missouri, items stolen at 6311 Sherman St.
Robert Davis Jr., Aurora, Missouri, items stolen at 6311 Sherman St.
Darlene Derr, 3005 Messanie St., items stolen from a vehicle.
Donna Ritzinger, 2915 Angelique St., items stolen from residence.
Samuel Carneal, Amazonia, Missouri, items stolen at 815 Trevillian Drive.
Heather Barnett, 1503 Olive St., items stolen from residence.
Carl Leer Jr., 904 W. Hyde Park Ave., vehicle stolen.
Thomas Lehman, 520 Concord Ave., items stolen from a vehicle at 1417 N. Belt Highway.
Jeremiah Libich, 1614 N. 15th St., burglary.
Pierce White, 1909 S. 12th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Betty Tebow, 3211 Pickett Road, burglary at 214 E. Valley St.
Matthew Morton, 2621 Green Valley Road, vehicle stolen.
Joshua Slawski, Lawrenceburg, Indiana, items stolen from a vehicle at 1201 N. Woodbine Road.
Jonathan Ashler, 2518 Lakeview Ave., burglary.
Vandalism reported Dec. 22 to 25
Paul Boyle, Aurora, Missouri, destruction of property at 6311 Sherman St.
Robert Davis Jr., Aurora, Missouri, destruction of property at 6311 Sherman St.
Joshua Slawski, Lawrenceburg, Indiana, destruction of property at 1201 N. Woodbine Road.
Rebecca Robert, 1314 Grand Ave.
Tanda Cunningham, 2006 S. 17th St.
Truman Middle School, 3227 Olive St.
Anyanna Goulsby, 2611 S. 12th St.
Ezachias Dawkins, 712 S. 15th St.
