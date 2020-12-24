Thefts reported by businesses Dec. 18
St. Joseph School District, 3312 Beck Road.
Thefts reported Dec. 9 to 21
James D. Bentley, Kansas City, Missouri, items stolen at 2900 N. Belt Highway.
Marilyn J. Gilmore, 3323 Chatham Ave., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 3702 Frederick Blvd.
Caycee L. Woods, 1707 S. 26th St., items stolen at 619 Felix St.
Peggy M. Lawhon Carter, 2307 Strader Terrace, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 2608 Penn St.
Yvonne F. Almanza, 1203 Sycamore St., items stolen at 1708 S. 12th St.
Diana Jean Midyett, 1219 N. 26th St., items stolen at 1928 Francis St.
Timmie Lee Henderson Jr., 5512 S. Third St., items stolen from residence.
Beverly A. Ashby, 3002 N. 18th St., items stolen from residence.
Vandalism reported Dec. 18 to 21
Jacob M. Urrutia, 1221 Sylvanie St.
Samantha Nicole Armstrong, 2322 Messanie St.