Thefts reported Dec. 10 to 21
2217 S. 9th St. burglary at residence.
121 E. Highland Ave, burglary at residence.
6415 King Hill Ave. burglary at liquor store.
2812 St. Joseph Ave., burglary at elementary/secondary school.
3718 Huntoon Road, burglary at residence.
3813 Terrace Ave., burglary at residence.
3304 Chippewa Lane, items stolen from residence.
6104 Lake Ave., items stolen from parking lot/garage.
3907 King Hill Ave., items stolen from residence/home.
602 Francis St., items stolen from residence/home.
2715 Douglas St., items stolen from parking lot/garage.
3831 Frederick Ave., items stolen from parking lot/garage.
311 Ohio St., items stolen from residence/home.
622 S. 22nd St., items stolen from residence.
1018 Green St., items stolen from residence/home.
1202 Grand Ave., items stolen from auto dealership.
1321 S. 9th St., items stolen from highway/road/alley.
3215 S. 22nd St., items stolen from convenience store.
3406 Pear St., items stolen.
3702 Frederick Ave., items stolen from specialty store.
3702 Frederick Ave., items stolen from department/discount store.
201 N. Belt Highway, items stolen from grocery/super market.
3702 Frederick Ave., items stolen from department/discount store.
3022 S. Belt Highway, items stolen from department/discount store.
2918 Francis St., items stolen from residence/home.
2225 Seneca St., theft of motor vehicle parts from highway/road/alley.
416 N. 22nd St., theft of motor vehicle parts from highway/road/alley.
513 Mobile Lane, theft of motor vehicle parts from highway/road/alley.
2209 Bateley St., theft of motor vehicle parts from highway/road/alley.
415 Mason Road, theft of motor vehicle parts from residence/home.
1302 N. 24th St., theft of motor vehicle parts from parking lot/garage.
801 S. 8th St., theft of motor vehicle parts from highway/road/alley.
2204 Seneca St., theft of motor vehicle parts from highway/road/alley.
817 E. Hyde Park Ave., theft of motor vehicle from residence/home.
401 E. Hyde Park Ave., theft of motor vehicle from convenience store.
2634 Olive St., theft of motor vehicle from residence/home.
2902 N. 12th St., theft of motor vehicle from residence/home.
S. 6th St/Mitchell Ave., theft of motor vehicle from highway/road/alley.
716 Lincoln St., theft of motor vehicle from residence.
1402 Duncan St., theft of motor vehicle from residence/home.
422 Felix St., theft of motor vehicle from highway/road/alley.
1301 Frederick Ave., theft of motor vehicle.
900 Frederick Ave., stolen property offenses.
1511 N. 36th St., burglary of residence.
1027 E. Hyde Park Ave., burglary of residence.
3702 Frederick Ave., items stolen from shopping mall.
4725 Easton Road, theft of motor vehicle parts from highway/road/alley.
1901 Clay St., items stolen from residence.
503 S. 31 St., items stolen from residence/home.
202 E. Valley St., items stolen from residence.
2420 Frederick Ave., items stolen from convenience store.
906 S. 23rd St., items stolen from residence/home.
5201 N. Belt Highway, items stolen from department store.
611 N. 23rd St., items stolen from residence/home.
1301 Frederick Ave., theft of motor vehicle.
3625 King Hill Ave, theft of motor vehicle from highway/road/alley.
Vandalism reported Dec. 10 to 21
508 Orchard Lane, vandalism of property on highway/road/alley.
2728 Messanie St., vandalism of property at convenience store.
905 S. 14th St., vandalism of property at residence/home.
2810 S. 21st St., vandalism of property at residence/home.
904 N. Belt Highway, vandalism of property at parking lot/garage.
1524 10th St., vandalism of property at residence/home.
2208 S. 14th St., vandalism of property at residence/home.
2807 Pembroke Lane, vandalism of property on highway/road/alley.
332 W. Indiana Ave., vandalism of property at residence/home.
214 N. 20th St., vandalism of property at residence/home.
1517 N. 36th St., vandalism of property at parking lot/garage.
6200 King Hill Ave, vandalism of property on highway/road/alley.
5301 Frederick Ave., vandalism at construction site.
