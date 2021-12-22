Thefts reported by businesses Dec. 20 to 21
JC Penney, 3702 Frederick Blvd.
Walmart, 4201 N. Belt Highway.
AT&T, Kansas City, Missouri, items stolen at 1302 S. Leonard Road.
Target, 5201 N. Belt Highway.
Acosta Inc., items stolen at 3022 S. Belt Highway.
Thefts reported Dec. 16 to 21
Nathan Hartig, 1105 Myrtle Ave., burglary at 3015 Burnside Ave.
Dennis Gasper, 3460 S.W. Gasper Road, items stolen from a vehicle at 3901 Frederick Ave.
Kayla Landon, 1101 Northwood Drive, burglary.
Cynthia Lynch, 1616 Weisenborn Road, items stolen from residence.
Jasper Smith, Camdenton, Missouri, vehicle stolen at 2404 Maiden Lane.
Emily Maddox, 5015 Faraon St., items stolen from a vehicle.
Dusty Richardson, 1218 Angelique St., items stolen at 1102 N. Second St.
Carol Martin, 1210 Jackson St., items stolen at 2309 Edmond St.
Tiegan Hahn, 1505 N. 15th St., items stolen at 1505 S. 18th St.
Steven Merrick, 705 Alabama St., items stolen from residence.
Donald Evans, 3500 N. Village Drive, vehicle stolen.
Dusty Richardson, 1102 N. Second St., items stolen from residence.
Marion Kifayatullah, 1102 N. Second St., items stolen from residence.
Craig Karr, 3402 Messanie St., vehicle stolen at Carnegie and Ohio streets.
Juana Manrrero, 510 Kentucky St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Ronnie Phroper II, 6610 S. Third St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 1628 Frederick Ave.
Estela Ruidiaz, 2422 Sylvanie St., items stolen at 6304 King Hill Ave.
Eileen Groves, 1613 N. 36th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Casey Jones, 2525 Jules St., vehicle stolen at 4722 Pear St.
Debra Duncan, Oak Grove, Missouri, vehicle stolen at 705 S. 15th St.
Linn Duncan, Oak Grove, Missouri, vehicle stolen at 705 S. 15th St.
Vandalism reported Dec. 19 to 21
Wendy Shelton, 2702 Sacramento St., destruction of property at 1001 Green St.
Waylen Leslie, 1714 Green Valley Road, destruction of property at 1001 Green St.
AT&T, Kansas City, Missouri, destruction of property at 1302 S. Leonard Road.
Steven Merrick, 705 Alabama St.
Danielle Standley, 1300 S. 11th St.
Kimberly Collado, 3133 Charles St., destruction of property at 215 N. 13th St.
Michael Shaw, 2415 S. 15th St.
Cheryl Cattan, 3903 Wellington Drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.