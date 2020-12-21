Thefts reported by businesses Dec. 11 to 17
One Step Ahead Early Learning, 3712 Pacific St.
Orscheln Farm and Home, 137 N. Belt Highway.
Resenhouse Electric Supply, 5002 S. U.S. Highway 169, vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Meierhoffer Funeral Home, 5005 Frederick Blvd.
Scott Young Research, 5810 Corporate Drive, vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Famous Footwear, 5201 N. Belt Highway.
Speedy’s, 2420 Frederick Ave.
Cash Country, 3119 N. Belt Highway, burglary.
Auto Pride Car Wash 2, 2130 St. Joseph Ave.
Frog Hop, 2001 Messanie St., burglary.
McCarthy Baptist Church, 2710 S. Belt Highway.
Army National Guard, 301 N. Woodbine Road, vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
St. Joseph School District (Oak Grove), 925 Felix St., items stolen at 3609 Gene Field Road.
Culver Cenex Gas Station, 6401 Memorial Highway.
Speedy’s, 1525 St. Joseph Ave.
Thefts reported Dec. 8 to 18
Jeremy Randall Smith, 1505 Fourth Ave., items stolen at 212 S. 14th St.
Jeffrey Wayne Rau, 5622 S. Ninth St., items stolen at 3416 Pear St.
Patricia Lynn Hunt, 123 N. 15th St., items stolen from residence.
Christopher Lee Hanshaw, 505 N. Third St., vehicle stolen at 3305 S. 35th St.
Leslie Ann Eveloff Tuttle, 2905 Teal Court, items stolen from residence.
Michael Harris Lingerfelt, 5325 University Ave., burglary at 1919 Savannah Ave.
Felicia Marie Hollars, 2409 Lafayette St., items stolen from residence.
Charles Tory Spearman, 4511 N. Everwood Drive, items stolen t 5005 Faraon St.
Jack Lee Christopher Jr., 405 N. 29th St., items stolen from residence.
John Ndayisaba Mako, 5839 King Hill Ave., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 5402 Lake Ave.
Larry D. Olinger, 4605 Lexington Court, items stolen at 1325 S. Belt Highway.
Diana L. Hafner, 1602 Brookside Drive, vehicle stolen.
Julie C. Bradley-Newberry, 3016 Seneca St., items stolen from residence.
Brian Keith Gitthens, 1726 Eighth Ave., items stolen from vehicle at 2202 Waterworks Road.
Teresa Michelle Mullen-Owens, 1021 S. 14th St., items stolen t 2200 Union St.
Travis Dean Cadwallader, Amazonia, Missouri, items and vehicle stolen at 5518 Miller Road.
Jim Dale Masoner Jr., 5517 Pershing Road, items and vehicle stolen at 5518 Miller Road.
Johnny Gerard Sherlock, Memphis, Tennessee, vehicle stolen at 4213 Frederick Blvd.
George Ernest Bascue, 3811 E. Ayrlawn Drive, items stolen from vehicle at 3022 S. Belt Highway.
Amanda Lynn Hughes, 1017 S. 11th St., burglary.
Gary W. Buckner, 4721 Green Acres Road, vehicle stolen.
Deborah L. Rainey, 629 S. Eighth St., items stolen from vehicle at 811 N. Ninth St.
Michael Lee Love, Clarksdale, Missouri, vehicle stolen at 2318 N. Belt Highway.
Michelle Renee Haynes, 1400 Sylvanie St., items stolen from residence.
Charlotte M. Majewski, 311 E. Missouri Ave., items stolen from residence.
Gregory E. Allison, Overland Park, Kansas, items stolen at 905 E. Valley Court.
Georgia L. Dunlap, Elwood, Kansas, burglary at 902 W. Valley St.
Jerri Ann Jones, 3403 Penn St., items stolen at 3404 Penn St.
Bethany C. Smith, 3222 N. Woodbine Road, items stolen from vehicle.
James Dennis Arnold, 1914 N. 32nd St., items stolen from residence.
Christopher Paul Blake Jr., Kansas City, Missouri, items stolen from vehicle at 4807 Crystal Drive.
Ila R. Stoff, 210 E. Cliff St., items stolen at 1524 S. 13th St.
Julie L. Amos, 2421 Lafayette St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Teon J. Root, 301 S. 10th St., items stolen from residence.
Kate E. Shewman, 705 N. Ninth St., items stolen from residence.
Jenny E. Swenson, 2211 Penn St., vehicle stolen.
Michael Joseph Kneib, 4028 Pickett Road, vehicle stolen.
Blade Joseph Lake, no address provided, items stolen at N. Seventh and Felix streets.
Casey Lynn McLaughlin, 2320 Francis St., items stolen at N. Seventh and Felix streets.
Kelly A. Stagner, 811 E. Hyde Park Ave., vehicle stolen at 3232 Renick St.
Vandalism reported Dec. 11 to 17
Meierhoffer Funeral Home, 5005 Frederick Blvd.
Derek Rise, 501 Faraon St., destruction of property at 5325 Faraon St.
Mosaic, 5325 Faraon St.
Cash Country, 3119 N. Belt Highway.
Madison E. McKinley, 415 N. Third St., destruction of property at 718 Francis St.
The Lucky Dragon, 718 Francis St.
Auto Pride Car Wash 2, 2130 St. Joseph Ave.
St. Joseph Transit, 507 S. Fifth St., destruction of property at King Hill and E. Missouri avenues.