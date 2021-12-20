Thefts reported by businesses Dec. 16 to 18
Dollar General, 1601 Commerce Ave.
St. Joseph Chateau, 811 N. Ninth St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Anderson Kia, 806 S. Belt Highway, items stolen from a vehicle.
JC Penney, 3702 Frederick Blvd.
Walmart, 4201 N. Belt Highway.
Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.
Thefts reported Dec. 9 to 18
Cindy Hart, 2201 N. Leonard Road, items stolen from residence.
Rochelle Esparza, 207 S. Noyes Blvd., items stolen at S. Eighth and Felix streets.
Wayne Miller, 1711 Crescent Drive, vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Scott Dalton, Kansas City, Missouri, items stolen at 5325 Faraon St.
Brandy Butler, 2634 Faraon St., items stolen from residence.
Everett Pottorff, 1502 Dewey Ave., items and vehicle stolen at 501 Faraon St.
Garrick Price, 1307 Francis St., items stolen from a vehicle.
Jonathan Butts, 2806 Felix St., burglary at 3404 Penn St.
Jerri Jones, 2806 Felix St., burglary at 3404 Penn St.
Maria Longoria, 4318 S. Stonecrest Circle, burglary at 3017 Burnside Ave.
Devante Ingram, Springfield, Missouri, items and a vehicle stolen at 4021 Frederick Blvd.
Bruce Smith, Mendenhall, Mississippi, items stolen at 4779 Tuscany Drive.
Peggy Turner, 221 W. Linn St., burglary and vehicle stolen.
Vickey Darby, 1218 Village Drive, items stolen at 777 Winner Circle.
Alba Borjas, 1409 S. 16th St., burglary.
Marvin Wiglesworth, Cameron, Missouri, items stolen from a vehicle at 777 Winner Circle.
Joe Diaz-Herrera, 2317 Charles St., burglary.
Juanita Noble, 6301 S. 25th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Kim Keith Sr., 2022 Dewey Ave., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Joziah Grissom, 2220 Lafayette St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Deisy Sotelo-Martinez, 503 Shady Ave., vehicle stolen.
Moses Hicks III, 2413 Park Ave., burglary at 109 S. 17th St.
Lucky Tovey, 1115 Grand Ave., vehicle stolen.
Vandalism reported Dec. 15 to 19
Michael Centeno, 1300 S. 11th St.
Derrick Knight, 2440 Patee St.
Tyson Seiter, 501 Faraon St., destruction of property at 2830 N. Third St.
Julian Cecil, 501 Faraon St., destruction of property at 2830 N. Third St.
Mosaic Life Care, 5325 Faraon St., destruction of property at 2830 N. Third St.
Janis Smith, 2816 Charles St.
Dollar General, 1601 Commerce Ave.
Alba Borjas, 1409 S. 16th St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.