Thefts reported by businesses Nov. 22 to 30
Walmart, 4201 N. Belt Highway.
USPS, items stolen at 2802 S. 19th St.
Speedy’s, 1310 S. Riverside Road.
Target, 5201 N. Belt Highway.
JC Penney, 3702 Frederick Blvd.
Hobby Lobby, 1417 N. Belt Highway.
Red Racks, 3025 S. Belt Highway.
Home Depot, 5201 N. Belt Highway.
O’Reilly’s Auto Parts, 1511 St. Joseph Ave.
Big 4 Hardware, 700 S. Belt Highway, vehicle stolen.
Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.
Barnhart Crane & Rigging, Memphis, Tennessee, items stolen at 917 N. Woodbine Road.
Thefts reported Nov. 22 to 30
Michael Fuson, 2710 Lafayette St., items stolen from residence.
Teresa Stewart, no address provided, vehicle stolen at N. 20th Street and Frederick Avenue.
Tara Vides, 221 Fleeman St., items stolen from a vehicle at 301 Hammond St.
Christy Spear, 6310 Grant St., items stolen from residence.
Beverly Crockett, 7029 Marie St., vehicle stolen at 2312 Jules St.
Tim Unruh, Hiawatha, Kansas, items stolen at 915 N. Woodbine Road.
Mark Attebury Jr., 3012 S. 19th St., vehicle stolen.
Breana Leek, 3012 S. 19th St., vehicle stolen.
David Owens, 810 S. 15th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
David Conroy, 2202 Faraon St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Peter Osentoski, 701 S. 11th St., items stolen from residence.
Alison Ledford, 2102 Seneca St., items stolen at 2014 S. Belt Highway.
Jordan Raines, 3005 Burnside Ave., items stolen from residence.
Sarah Lynn Morrison, 6 Holley Circle, items stolen from a vehicle.
Martin Johnson, 2619 Mary St., burglary.
Teon Root, 301 S. 10th St., items stolen from residence.
Johnny McClain, 901 N. Fifth St., items stolen at 1002 N. Fourth St.
Khadesha Rowland, 1435 S. 38th St., items stolen at 30 E. Hyde Park Ave.
Ronald Grimmig, 5420 Cranberry Hill Circle, items stolen from a vehicle.
Keelaya Carter, 811 S. 17th St., burglary.
Cory Schrick, 3701 N.E. State Route Z, items stolen from a vehicle at 925 N. Belt Highway.
Angel Munoz, 201 S. 10th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Holly Jones, 2609 Olive St., burglary.
Kari Lynn Holdsworth, Agency, Missouri, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at US Highway 169 and S. Interstate 29.
Alice Parups, 2715 S. 18th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Anthony Reynolds, 1002 Francis St., vehicle stolen at 1017 S. 11th St.
Justin Lemasters, Peculiar, Missouri, items stolen from a vehicle at 1019 Grand Ave.
Pammy Lee Smith, 2707 Folsom St., vehicle stolen.
Colton Latham, Dardanelle, Arkansas, items stolen from a vehicle at 822 S. Belt Highway.
Jorge Galdamez, 3810 Penn St., items stolen from a vehicle.
Magdalene Hay, 2611 Edmond St., items stolen at 1820 Clay St.
Vandalism reported Nov. 22 to 29
Tara Vides, 221 Fleeman St., destruction of property at 301 Hammond St.
David Owens, 810 S. 15th St.
Raymond Sauter, 4828 Mockingbird Lane, destruction of property at 831 S. 40th St.
AFI Systems, no address provided, destruction of property at 1203 N. Sixth St.
Diana Townsend, 210 N. Fourth St.
Jamie Embrey, 1407 Elijah St., destruction of property at Benjamin and Ollmeda Streets.
Brittney Brooks, 2517 Olive St.
Kathryn McGuire, 1512 N. 11th St.
Christine Courtney, 2822 Monterey St.
Barth Allison, 905 E. Valley Court.
Charles Smith, 114 E. Highland Ave.
Madison Steilen, 4705 Lakeridge Court.
Cory Schrick, 3701 N.E. State Route Z, destruction of property at 925 N. Belt Highway.
Brenda Lou Davis, 2310 Oak St., destruction of property at 3414 Penn St.
