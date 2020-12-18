Thefts reported by businesses Dec. 10 to 14
St. Joseph School District, 2812 St. Joseph Ave., items stolen at 1017 Lincoln St.
Family Dollar, 809 N. 22nd St.
Thefts reported Dec. 1 to 15
Linda J. Goodwin, 210 Illinois Ave., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 1015 Faraon St.
John David Williams, 1017 Lincoln St., items stolen from residence.
Todd W. Meierhoffer, 2509 Gene Field Road, items stolen at 5005 Frederick Blvd.
Lesa Ann Freeman, 415 N. 10th St., items stolen at 1501 Village Drive.
Juleah Rae Wells, 2512 N. Fourth St., items stolen at 2322 Felix St.
Rebecca Leann Bequette, 520 N. 10th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Charles Douglas Timmons II, 1924 Felix St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Jeremie Ronald Garber, 183 Countryside Lane, items stolen at Interstate 29 and Frederick Avenue.
Cherlynn Claudine Christianson, 2338 S. 13th St., items stolen from vehicle at 300 Ohio St.
John Andrew Gilbert, 504 N. Fifth St., items and vehicle stolen at 1123 N. Third St.
Colleen E. Gilbert, 307 Parker St., items and vehicle stolen at 1123 N. Third St.
Tricia Lynn Rucker, 1321 Ridenbaugh St., items stolen at 809 N. 22nd St.
Lustina Marecheong, 1402 Dewey Ave., items stolen from vehicle at 2505 Deer Park Drive.
William and Wendy Leeann Frye, 5010 Crystal Drive, items stolen from vehicle.