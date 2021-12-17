Thefts reported by businesses Dec. 15 to 16
JC Penney, 3702 Frederick Blvd.
Sellenriek Construction Inc., Savannah, Missouri, vehicle stolen at 2216 S. Leonard Road.
Thefts reported Dec. 11 to 15
Julio Raygoza-Nunez, Parker, Colorado, items stolen at 3022 S. Belt Highway.
Kandi Gresham, 1809 Gooding Ave., vehicle stolen.
Kiera Ambrozi, 802 N. 13th St., burglary at 1923 Savannah Ave.
Thomas Schwarz, 2622 Union St., burglary at 2914 Monterey St.
Matthew Koelliker, 2617 Union St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 1300 S. 11th St.
Miranda Merritt, 3922 Pacific St., vehicle stolen.
Marvin Merritt, 3922 Pacific St., vehicle stolen.
Brian McGugin, 3425 Beck St., items stolen from residence.
Tristan Bernardino, 1118 Isadore St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Sylvia Endicott-Sullivan, 4213 Frederick Blvd., items stolen from a vehicle.
Ricky Rodriguez, 6018 N. 23rd St., burglary.
Danielle Kennon, 6018 N. 23rd St., burglary.
Antonella Fulton, 2814 Felix St., burglary at 1508 Sycamore St.
Vandalism reported Dec. 14 to 15
Carlee Labrozzi, 2440 Patee St.
Amber Jackson, Savannah, Missouri, destruction of property at 3224 Frederick Ave.
