Thefts reported by businesses Dec. 7 to 11
Oak Ridge Apartments, 1205 Angelique St., burglary.
Dillon Company, 1202 Faraon St.
Price Chopper, 2219 N. Belt Highway.
Thefts reported Dec. 9 to 12
Jessica Lea Allen, 911 N. 12th St., items stolen from residence.
Jesse Wayne Guyer, 1323 Dewey Ave., burglary.
Ethan Jeffery Elder, 1209 Jules St., items stolen from residence.
Michele Marie Prestegard, 201 S. 10th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Alexandria Marie Walker, 1115 S. 15th St., burglary.
Edward V. McCoy, 1202 Heartland Road, burglary at 4615 Miller Road.
Cody Lee Elliott, 1222 Angelique St., burglary at 402 S. Fifth St.
Treva Lynn Finley, 2818 Felix St., items stolen from vehicle.
Vandalism reported Dec. 10 to 12
Rayne Nicole Euler, 1414 S. 26th St.
Misty Dawn Pritchett, 1102 S. 22nd St.