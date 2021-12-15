Thefts reported by businesses Dec. 9 to 14
Menards, 4320 Commonwealth Drive.
JC Penney, 3702 Frederick Blvd.
Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.
Red Racks, 3025 S. Belt Highway.
Dick’s Sporting Goods, 4204 N. Belt Highway.
R&S Electric, 302 Messanie St.
St. Joseph School District, 1415 N. 26th St.
Thefts reported Dec. 8 to 14
Jeremy Smith, 2304 Park Ave., vehicle and vehicle accessories stolen at 3102 Sherry Lane.
Shane McQuerry, 3906 Oakland Ave., burglary at 2321 Ashland Ave.
Shelley Giseburt, 2919 S. 40th Terrace, burglary at 6218 Carnegie St.
Semhar Tadese, 1801 N. 36th St., vehicle stolen.
Vicky Harris, 3905 Terrace Ave., burglary.
Willie Harris, 3905 Terrace Ave., burglary.
Tyler Shupe, Oregon, Missouri, items stolen from a vehicle at 718 Francis St.
Gregory Crumb II, 1018 Olive St., items stolen from residence.
Christina McCan, 3506 Oxford Court, burglary.
Christopher McCan, 3506 Oxford Court, burglary.
Mary Barnes, 3802 N. Woodbine Road, vehicle stolen at 3302 Pacific St.
Taylor Bonar, 1816 Savannah Ave., robbery at 2195 Tri-Level Lane.
Nichole Gibson, 2121 S. Riverside Road, vehicle stolen.
Stacy Brashear, 1326 N. 20th St., items stolen from residence.
Cory Amen, 716 Lincoln St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Richard Nicholson, 1213 N. 22nd St., items stolen from residence.
Ashli Fergison, 2506 Faraon St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Jessica Stanton, 3316 Pickett Road, items stolen from residence.
Terry Reynolds, 3902 Cook Road, vehicle stolen at Highway 229 and Edmond St.
Brian Williams, 2306 Seneca St., items stolen from residence.
Caden Griffin, 68 Empire Lane, vehicle stolen at 3022 S. 19th St.
Anna Behan, 1433 S. 38th St., items stolen from a vehicle at 2101 St. Joseph Ave.
Cody Kanger, Omaha, Nebraska, items stolen at 4215 S. 169 Highway.
Clifton Rowlett, 5727 King Hill Ave., items stolen at 3506 Harbor Pointe Drive.
Taylor Beaver, 1308 Jules St., items stolen at 2322 Felix St.
Gregory Mignery, Agency, Missouri, vehicle stolen at 777 Winner Circle.
James Hoyt, 2609 Seneca St., vehicle stolen.
Danny Dilley Jr., 3002 Faraon St., burglary and vehicle stolen at 2329 S. Fourth St.
Danny Dilley III, 2329 S. Fourth St., burglary and vehicle stolen.
Alfonso Evans, Kansas City, Missouri, robbery at N. Ninth and Powell streets.
Carsten Warner, 1300 S. 11th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen from residence.
Macey Allen, 2118 N. 33rd St., items stolen from a vehicle at 1415 N. 26th St.
Vandalism reported Dec. 3 to 14
Curt Schiefert, 3405 Easy St.
Debra Welter, 2521 Cook Road.
A Plus Cash Advance, 701 S. Belt Highway.
Frederick Towers, 2400 Frederick Ave.
Marzella Davis, 2615 Olive St.
Tires Plus, 3102 N. Belt Highway.
Michael Jones, 4504 E. Haverill Drive, destruction of property at 1807 N. 13th St.
Lacey Wilson, 2426 Olive St.
Rodney Thornton, 1306 Sycamore St.
Kristi Fraser, 824 Harmon St.
Carlee Labrozzi, 2440 Patee St.
Matthew Kline, 1402 E. Joseph St., destruction of property at S. 22nd and Belle streets.
Arlene Kuhnert, Bendena, Kansas, destruction of property at 603 N. Belt Highway.
Marjorie Crossfield, 1827 St. Joseph Ave.
Cody Depriest, 2134 S. 13th St.
Brittney Brooks, 2517 Olive St.
Erica Walters, 921 Court St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.