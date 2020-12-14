Thefts reported by businesses Dec. 7 to 9
The Ridge Apartments, 2121 S. Riverside Road.
Enterprise Rental, 2318 N. Belt Highway, vehicle stolen at 2207 N. Belt Highway.
Office Depot, 605 N. Belt Highway.
Culver’s Petroleum Inc., 3011 N. Belt Highway.
Dick’s Sporting Goods, 4204 N. Belt Highway.
Colman Insurance Services, 4305 Frederick Blvd.
AEL Medical Lab, 216 S. Woodbine Road, vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Harbor Freight, 2317 N. Belt Highway.
R&W Tow and Recovery, 1214 S. Ninth St.
Thefts reported Dec. 7 to 11
Karen A. Jensen, 3901 Mallard Court, items stolen from residence.
Joseph Leon Justus Jr., 3000 Parkway, items stolen at 724 N. 23rd St.
Garold Dewayne White, 3014 N. Sixth St., items stolen from residence.
Robert Eugene Bozwell, 404 S. 15th St., items stolen at 404 S. Eighth St.
Gail A. Ryan, Lawrence, Kansas, items stolen at 4219 S. U.S. Highway 169.
Craig Duane Jamierson Sr., Kansas City, Missouri, items stolen at 1205 Angelique St.
Shae Brandell Powers, 4815 Crystal Drive, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 509 Thompson Ave.
Mary E. Frazier, 2719 S. 19th St., burglary at 3416 Pear St.
Charles Dean Uthe, 2705 Mitchell Ave., items stolen from vehicle.
Kerri Lynn Chambers, 3018 Faraon St., vehicle stolen at 2422 S. 12th St.
Ethan L. Williams, 116 E. Poulin St., items stolen at 114 E. Poulin St.
Laurence Grant, 312 N. Noyes Blvd., items stolen from residence.
Paul John Lawrence, 522 N. 19th St., items stolen at 3002 N. 18th St.
Marc Lewis, 4627 Gene Field Road, items stolen from residence.
Timothy B. Johnson Jr., 2520 N. Fourth St., items stolen from vehicle.
David Preston Clark, 4021 Frederick Blvd, items stolen from residence.
Dean W. Starke Jr., 2202 Felix St., items stolen at 4302 S. Stonecrest Circle.
Barbara J. McKinney, 4210 E. Haverill St., items stolen at 405 N. Woodbine Road.
Rylie Brooke and Mark J. Nold, 3117 Duncan St., vehicle stolen.
Scott D. Sunderman Jr., 6308 Grant St., items stolen at 1214 S. Ninth St.
Stanley A. Holmes, 2901 Monterey St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Adam D. Meisinger, 1906 N. 30th St., items stolen from vehicle at 1833 N. 29th St.
Stacey L. Crockett, 923 W. Hyde Park Ave., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Lawrence Wayne Henderson, 2417 S. 15th St., burglary.
Jacob Elliott Hatfield, 1306 E. Joseph St., robbery.
Brian Keith Gerstner, 602 Mobile Lane, items stolen from residence.
Ashten Lacole McCourt, 818 S. 16th St., vehicle stolen.
Gene Nelson, Centennial, Colorado, items stolen at 1717 Center St.
Vandalism reported Dec. 7 to 9
The Ridge Apartments, 2121 S. Riverside Road.
Robert E. House, 1807 N. 36th St.
Daryl Jayson Stone, 3000 Parkway, destruction of property at Waterworks Road and McArthur Drive.
Amy Leigh Huffman, 2015 Dewey Ave., destruction of property at Waterworks Road and McArthur Drive.
Francis A. Bremer, 909 N. 13th St.