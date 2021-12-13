Thefts reported by businesses Dec. 9 to 10
Menards, 4320 Commonwealth Drive.
JC Penney, 3702 Frederick Blvd.
Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.
Thefts reported Dec. 8 to 12
Jeremy Smith, 2304 Park Ave., vehicle and vehicle accessories stolen at 3102 Sherry Lane.
Shane McQuerry, 3906 Oakland Ave., burglary at 2321 Ashland Ave.
Shelley Giseburt, 2919 S. 40th Terrace, burglary at 6218 Carnegie St.
Semhar Tadese, 1801 N. 36th St., vehicle stolen.
Vicky Harris, 3905 Terrace Ave., burglary.
Willie Harris, 3905 Terrace Ave., burglary.
Tyler Shupe, Oregon, Missouri, items stolen from a vehicle at 718 Francis St.
Gregory Crumb II, 1018 Olive St., items stolen from residence.
Vandalism reported Dec. 3 to 10
Curt Schiefert, 3405 Easy St.
Debra Welter, 2521 Cook Road.
A Plus Cash Advance, 701 S. Belt Highway.
Frederick Towers, 2400 Frederick Ave.
Marzella Davis, 2615 Olive St.
Tires Plus, 3102 N. Belt Highway.
Michael Jones, 4504 E. Haverill Drive, destruction of property at 1807 N. 13th St.
