Thefts reported by businesses Dec. 7
Design Mechanical Inc., Kansas City, Kansas, burglary at 3101 Towne South Court.
LPC General Contractors, Olathe, Kansas, burglary at 3101 Towne South Court.
SJ Electric LLC, Merriam, Kansas, burglary at 3101 Towne South Court.
Continental-Fire, Omaha, Nebraska, burglary at 3101 Towne South Court.
Price Chopper, 2219 N. Belt Highway.
Thefts reported Dec. 7
Dan Bahr, Gladstone, Missouri, burglary at 3101 Towne South Court.
Barry Moore Lyle, 3330 Mueller Lane, burglary at 3101 Towne South Court.
Austin J. Lafeber, Olathe, Kansas, burglary at 3101 Towne South Court.
Kevin Jesse Scrivener, Kansas City, Missouri, burglary at 3101 Towne South Court.
Jason Todd Brewer, Claycomo, Missouri, burglary at 3101 Towne South Court.
Kristopher S. Traster, 6317 Sherman St., items stolen at 403 Ohio St.
Vandalism reported Dec. 7
Dan Bahr, Gladstone, Missouri, destruction of property at 3101 Towne South Court.
Barry Moore Lyle, 3330 Mueller Lane, destruction of property at 3101 Towne South Court.
Austin J. Lafeber, Olathe, Kansas, destruction of property at 3101 Towne South Court.
Kevin Jesse Scrivener, Kansas City, Missouri, destruction of property at 3101 Towne South Court.
Jason Todd Brewer, Claycomo, Missouri, destruction of property at 3101 Towne South Court.
Design Mechanical Inc., Kansas City, Kansas, destruction of property at 3101 Towne South Court.
LPC General Contractors, Olathe, Kansas, destruction of property at 3101 Towne South Court.
SJ Electric LLC, Merriam, Kansas, destruction of property at 3101 Towne South Court.
Continental-Fire, Omaha, Nebraska, destruction of property at 3101 Towne South Court.