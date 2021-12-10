Thefts reported by businesses Dec. 6 to 9
K&T Car Wash, 1605 S. Belt Highway.
Ground Round, 119 S. Sixth St.
Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.
Best Buy, 5201 N. Belt Highway.
Thefts reported Dec. 7 to 9
John Stiles, 212 N. 16th St., items stolen from residence.
Garrett Wasson, 4214 Belmont Circle, items stolen from a vehicle.
Jasmine Kimmel, 502 N. 25th St., items stolen from residence.
Hollie Loubey, 5705 S. 17th St., vehicle stolen.
Lorene Zillner, 2709 Lovers Lane, burglary.
Raymond Jansen, 1501 Fourth Ave., burglary.
Paige Davis, 2810 Patee St., burglary.
Santina Campbell, no address provided, vehicle stolen at 2211 Seneca St.
Joseph Wilson, no address provided, items stolen at 4215 S. 169 Highway.
Megan Rice, 2121 S. Riverside Road, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 2402 Cardinal Lane.
Vandalism reported Dec. 6 to 9
Imani Jackson, 3515 Gene Field Road, destruction of property at 1025 Charles St.
St. Joseph School District, 3227 Olive St.
Douglas Dobolek, 1015 Henry St.
Kenneth King, 3429 Linda Lane, destruction of property at 901 N. Third St.
Tires Plus, 3102 N. Belt Highway.
Amy Milliken, 5402 Pershing Road.
Jenny Frazier, Smithville, Missouri, destruction of property at 2730 Sacramento St.
