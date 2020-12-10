Thefts reported by businesses Dec. 2 to 5
Hy-Vee, 201 N. Belt Highway.
Southside Storage, 4902 Lake Ave.
Specialty Industries of St. Joseph Inc., P.O. Box 1502, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 3801 S. Leonard Road.
New Generation Singers, 3002 Miller Road, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 3801 S. Leonard Road.
Buck Stove and Spa, 3602 Pear St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Menards, 4320 Commonwealth Drive.
Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.
Thefts reported Dec. 3 to 7
Jorge Alejandro Mendez Delgado, 3306 Iroquois Lane, items stolen from vehicle.
Ronald E. Harris, 2223 Sylvanie St., items stolen from residence.
Mitchell Scott Adams, 3005 N. 36th Terrace, items stolen from vehicle at S. Leonard Road and S. U.S. Highway 169.
Donald Eugene Meyers, 5912 S.W. Lakefront Lane, burglary at 511 N. 36th St.
Shannon Christine Redmond, 1305 S. 39th St., items stolen from residence.
Tiffany Renee Kelsey, 1020 N. Fifth St., items stolen from residence.
David Matthew Gregory, 503 Southwood Lane, burglary at 2205 S. Riverside Road.
Kaine Michael Climer, 3601 Gene Field Road, burglary.
Celeste Floraliane Phelps, 128 Park Lane, vehicle stolen at 2200 Union St.
Tina M. Vinzant, 3220 Mitchell Ave., vehicle stolen.
Leon Jackson Jr., 3320 Mitchell Ave., vehicle stolen at 3220 Mitchell Ave.
David A. Brooks, 2301 S. Riverside Road, vehicle stolen.
Shanlee Rose Flowers, 202 N. 31st St., items stolen from residence.
Perry W. Pruett, 2921 Angelique St., burglary.
Alicia Marie Justice, 3002 N. 18th St., items stolen from residence.
Michael Wayne Skeen, 2715 Frederick Ave., items stolen from residence.
David L. Vandever, 2902 N. 12th St., items stolen at 122 Alabama St.
Christina Ann Martinez, 627 S. 11th St., items stolen at 777 Winner’s Circle.
Darnell Jerome Lewis, 1211 Fifth Ave., robbery at S. 17th and Olive Streets.
Amanda May Goodwin, 312 N. Noyes Blvd., items stolen from residence.
Jordan James O’Dell, 520 Kentucky St., vehicle stolen.
Cody Lee Elliott, 1222 Angelique St., items stolen at 402 S. Fifth St.
Vandalism reported Dec. 6.
Deborah Maxine Davis, 2121 S. 11th St., destruction of property at 1215 Charles St.
Francis A. Bremer, 909 N. 13th St.
Mykia Nuchelle Davis, 2510 Mitchell Ave.