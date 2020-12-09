Thefts reported by businesses Dec. 1 to 4
St. Joseph School District, 2812 St. Joseph Ave., items stolen at 515 N. 22nd St.
St. Joseph School District, 2812 St. Joseph Ave., items stolen at 2900 Duncan St.
St. Joseph School District, 925 Felix St., items stolen from vehicle at 5201 N. Belt Highway.
Waffle House, 4223 Commonwealth Court.
Thefts reported Dec. 1 to 5
Matthew Shane Marshall, 2615 Mary St., items stolen from residence.
Lisa Ann Davis, 210 N. Eighth St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Mallory Michel McCullough, 4503 S. 14th St., items stolen from vehicle at 5201 N. Belt Highway.
Michael Edward Gaudette, 1113 S. 23rd St., burglary.
Carol Louise Beckett, 2813 Patee St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at S. 31st and Messanie streets.
Dana Marie Noble, 2917 Charles St., burglary and items stolen at residence.
Mary K. Sturm, 2730 N. Fourth St., vehicle stolen at 6900 U.S. Highway 59.
Timothy L. Corcoran Jr., 2503 Mary St., items stolen from vehicle.
Angela Marie Taylor, 711 Mason Road, burglary.
Dawn Rana Clark, 711 Mason Road, burglary.
Robin Raylene Wilson, Stewartsville, Missouri, items stolen at 1010 W. St. Maartens Drive.
Tylor Wayne Riley, 2311 Willow Lane, items stolen from vehicle.
Dylan Joseph Taylor, 1806 Mitchell Ave., burglary.
Whitley D. Roberts, 1027 Ridenbaugh St., vehicle stolen.
Ronald Eugene Fanning, 1027 Ridenbaugh St., vehicle stolen.
Donna Gail Bruhn, 1519 S. 25th St., items stolen from residence.
Charles Michael Groves, Maysville, Missouri, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 501 Faraon St.
Deanna Lee Rousseau, 3404 N. Pointe Drive, items stolen from residence.
Cooper Alan Jennings, 1819 Olive St., items stolen at 3702 Frederick Blvd.
Gloria J. Roland, 3301 S. 35th St., burglary at 3302 S. 35th St.
Sophia Rose Beaird, 3507 S. 40th Terrace, items stolen from residence.
Eric W. Brinkman, 825 S. 23rd St., items stolen from residence.
Brent Robert Knisley, Savannah, Missouri, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 100 N. Fourth St.
Carmen M. Aventeti, Leavenworth, Kansas, items stolen from vehicle at 1201 N. Woodbine Road.
Deborah Jean McGuire, 214 E. Cliff St., burglary at 4601 Miller Road.
Bikash Darji, 246 N. Ninth St., items stolen at 5302 Stockyards Expressway.
Kaitlyn Michelle McClintock, Topeka, Kansas, vehicle stolen at 2225 S. 15th St.
James Edward Sprake, Savannah, Missouri, burglary at 4902 Lake Ave.
Vandalism reported Dec. 1 to 5
Karla L. Brockman, 3032 Cambridge St.
Nina M. Ricks, 2119 Lovers Lane.
Dewey Dawn Stevens, 3643 Gene Field Road, destruction of property at 2645 Gene Field Road.
Brent Robert Knisley, Savannah, Missouri, destruction of property at 100 N. Fourth St.