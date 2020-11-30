Thefts reported by businesses Nov. 23 to 25
Eckard’s Home Improvement, 2402 N. Belt Highway, burglary.
Anderson Ford, 2207 N. Belt Highway, vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Oak Tree Manor, 3919 Messanie St.
Reed Chevrolet, 3921 Frederick Blvd., items stolen from vehicle.
Patee House Museum, 1202 Penn St.
St. Joseph Auction and Antique, 3600 S. Leonard Road.
Red Racks Thrift Store, 3025 S. Belt Highway.
Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.
Ide Capital Realty LLC, 3827 Beck Road, vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
MFA, 2715 S. Sixth St., vehicle stolen.
Rolling Hills Auto Plaza, 1617 Cross St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Plato’s Closet, 1407 S. Belt Highway.
Thefts reported Nov. 23 to 25
Nathaniel Myles Griffin, 713 N. 24th St., burglary.
Harold Eugene Davies, 2019 Jones St., items stolen from vehicle.
Enrique Antonio Azpeitia Mora, 3612 Monterey St., vehicle stolen at 2332 S. 22nd St.
Gregory Dale Dunlap, 2916 Dover St., items stolen from residence.
Mark Alan Brodland, St. Charles, Missouri, items stolen at 5201 N. Belt Highway.
John C. Roberts, 2405 S. 28th St., vehicle stolen.
Jerold L. Reynolds Sr., 2517 Jules St., items stolen from residence.
Paris Beau Jenkins, 2412 El Tivoli Drive, burglary at 2025 Scott St.
William C. Conger, 1729 Garfield Ave., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Steven R. Wolfe, 3116 Summit Ave., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Larry Joe Spears, 210 N. Fourth St., items stolen from vehicle.
Thomas Edward Helton Sr., 309 Black St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 4406 King Hill Ave.
Jared Lee Vickroy, 410 Birch St., burglary at 302 Hamburg St.
Kera Lynn Wilson, 1342 Buchanan Ave., items stolen at N. 10th and Lincoln streets.
Renee West-Napper, Vernon, Arizona, items stolen from vehicle at 809 N. 22nd St.
Brian S. Lawhorn, 823 Vine St., vehicle stolen at 2135 Frederick Ave.
Darren Scott Butrum, 4184 S. U.S. Highway 169, items stolen from vehicle at 3304 S. 11th St.
Lance T. Lovejoy, 2908 Coachlight Place, items stolen at 5310 E. U.S. Highway 36.
Chastity J. Hood, 1602 Brookside Drive, vehicle stolen at 2210 Faraon St.
Janet Mitchell Sourk, 902 Powell St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at N. Fourth and Felix streets.
Vandalism reported Nov. 23 to 25
Steven R. Wolfe, 3116 Summit Ave.
Reed Chevrolet, 3921 Frederick Ave., destruction of property at 1804 S. 24th St.
Larry Joe Spears, 210 N. Fourth St.
Brian Keith Gitthens, 1726 Eighth Ave.
Jetterbug Trucking LLC, 3512 S. 22nd St.
Thompson Gas, 6629 U.S. Highway 59.