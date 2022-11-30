Thefts reported Nov. 21 through 28
3702 Frederick Ave., item stolen from shopping mall.
304 E. Kansas St., items stolen from residence.
303 W. Valley St., items stolen from residence.
4410 Maxwell Road, items stolen from residence.
302 N. 3rd St., theft of motor vehicle from highway/road/alley.
3308 N. 9th St., items stolen from residence.
4202 St. Joseph Ave., theft of motor vehicle parts from auto dealership.
1300 S. 11st St., items stolen from residence.
3600 N. Village Drive, items stolen from hotel/motel.
712 S. 10th St., items stolen from residence.
1407 N. 36th St., theft of motor vehicle from parking lot/garage.
512 Shady Ave., theft of motor vehicle from highway/road/alley.
1520 Faraon St., theft of motor vehicle from residence.
3500 Pear St., items stolen from storage facility.
3022 S. Belt Highway, items stolen from department store.
1624 Dewey Ave., theft of motor vehicle from residence.
1015 S. 11th St., theft of motor vehicle from parking lot/garage.
4021 Frederick Ave., theft of motor vehicle from hotel/motel.
515 Southwood Ln., stealing via fraud.
1202 Grand Ave., stealing from auto dealership via fraud.
3411 Doniphan Ave., identity theft from residence.
2906 S 19th St., items stolen from residence.
1710 5th Ave., items stolen from residence.
3633 Gene Field Rd., items stolen from residence.
2407 Stanford Ct., items stolen from residence.
5201 N Belt Hwy, items stolen from shopping mall.
314 N 17th St., items stolen from highway/road/alley.
3022 S Belt Hwy, items stolen from department/discount store.
4320 Commonwealth Dr., items stolen from department/discount store.
3702 Frederick Ave., items stolen from shopping mall.
3702 Frederick Ave., items stolen from department/discount store.
3619 Gene Field Rd., items stolen from parking lot/garage.
302 Messaine St., items stolen from parking lot/garage.
2318 N Belt Hwy, items stolen.
101 Corporate Dr., items stolen from parking lot/garage.
2202 Locust St., items stolen from highway/road/alley.
1624 Dewey Ave., vehicle stolen.
1015 S 11th St., vehicle stolen.
4021 Frederick Ave., vehicle stolen.
920 Sunset Dr., vehicle stolen.
3609 Lafayette St., burglary/vehicle stolen.
Vandalism reported Nov. 21 through 28
402 E. Hyde Park Ave., vandalism of property at park/playground.
3911 Vintage Lane, vandalism of property at residence.
3911 Vintage Ln., burglary/vandalism of property at residence.
3013 Bristol St., vandalism of property at residence.
2622 S 22nd St., vandalism of property at residence.
451 N 3rd St., vandalism of property at rental storage facility.
