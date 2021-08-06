Thefts reported
Aug 4 to 5
Shawn Turner, 5506 S. Fourth St., vehicle stolen.
Kateland Phillips, 1312 S. 38th St., items stolen from residence.
Regina Ritter, 1513 S. 17th St., items stolen at 3022 S. Belt Highway.
Cassandra Samuel, 1613 S. 19th St., vehicle stolen.
Janice Crowe, 501 Fillmore St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 2605 St. Joseph Ave.
Judy Clark, 3436 Messanie St., burglary.
Vandalism reported Aug 4 to 5
Wesley Towers, 1002 Francis St.
Shawn Turner, 5506 S. Fourth St.
Teresa Burke, 302 S. Belt Highway.
