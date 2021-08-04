Thefts reported by businesses July 9 to Aug. 2
Dusty’s Auto Service, 5624 Lake Ave., items stolen from a vehicle.
City of St. Joseph Parks Department, 1920 Grand Ave., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Kristen’s Coin & Jewelry, 3702 Frederick Blvd.
Thefts reported July 30 to Aug. 3
Gregory Shoots, 2620 Lucille Ave., items stolen from residence.
Myron Newton, Skidmore, Missouri, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 5325 Faraon St.
Michael Tannheimer, 3610 Robin Lane, burglary at 1020 Messanie St.
Nancy Jones, 4505 E. Haverill Drive, items stolen from a vehicle.
Dylan Murphy, 2329 Seneca St., items stolen from a vehicle.
Daniel Hartman, 4904 N. Creek Woods Drive, items stolen from a vehicle.
Lazaro Machin, 1729 Duncan St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 1708 S. 12th St.
Raymond Rich, 1001 Powell St., items stolen from residence.
Domanicka Allman, 1320 Penn St., items stolen from residence.
Skyler Allen, 3130 Jules St., items stolen from a vehicle.
Randy Christopher, 3517 Olive St., items stolen from a vehicle at 1325 S. Belt Highway.
Shirley Golden, 5207 S. 22nd St., items stolen from residence.
Joshua Lambert, Plattsburg, Missouri, items stolen at 3601 Messanie St.
Judy Harbord, 5026 Faraon St., items stolen from a vehicle at 1103 Northwood Drive.
Danny Richardson Sr., 939 N. Sixth St., items stolen from residence.
Crystal Butler, 2015 Union St., burglary.
Cung Uk Lian, 3515 Nickell Lane, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 5302 Stockyards Expressway.
Margaret Dreesmann, 2933 Sherman Ave., items stolen from residence.
Jack McNally Jr., White Hall, Arkansas, vehicle stolen at 822 S. Belt Highway.
Elizabeth McIntosh, 2734 Lafayette St., burglary.
Cheyann Heitman, 827 Parker St., burglary.
Vandalism reported July 30 to Aug. 3
Bryston Ward, 1410 Patee St., destruction of property at 2507 Glenn St.
Jayme Bishop, 2902 N. 12th St.
Elizabeth Dietz, 3509 Jackson St., destruction of property at 201 N. Belt Highway.
Randy Christopher, 3517 Olive St., destruction of property at 1325 S. Belt Highway.
Arby’s, 1604 N. Belt Highway.
