Thefts reported by businesses July 27 to Aug. 1
Matthews Transportation LLC, Savannah, Missouri, items stolen at 6911 Memorial Highway.
Q-Pac Inc., 3257 S. 759 Highway, burglary.
Holiday Inn Express & Suites, 3600 N. Village Drive.
Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.
Ray’s Green Hills Supermarket, 3225 N. Belt Highway, robbery.
Western Region Training Center, 902 Edmond St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Menards, 4320 Commonwealth Drive.
CokerToyosi Investments LLC, Overland Park, Kansas, items stolen at 811 S. 17th St.
Casey’s, 401 E. Hyde Park Ave.
Thefts reported July 27 to Aug. 2
Michael Hendrix, Clarksdale, Missouri, items stolen from vehicle at 2106 S. Riverside Road.
James Caryl, 2101 Mulberry St., vehicle stolen.
Chasity Barnett, 3409 Auburn Drive, vehicle stolen.
Melinda West, 1901 Jamesport St., vehicle stolen.
Charles Gill, Amazonia, Missouri, burglary at 2804 S. 22nd St.
Christopher Hendrix, 3922 Messanie St., vehicle stolen.
Mida Barrios, 1610 S. 39th St., items stolen from residence.
Quinn Brown, 2006 N. Woodbine Road, vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Ripson Resepy, 1511 N. 36th St., vehicle stolen at 1611 N. 36th St.
Jennie Nichols, 204 E. Kansas Ave., items stolen at 1029 Garfield Ave.
Kimberly Ross, Stewartsville, Missouri, items stolen at 411 Jules St.
Mary Lewis, Trenton, Missouri, vehicle stolen at 4722 Joseph L. Gray Drive.
Patrick Karl III, 1714 Blackwell Road, items stolen from residence.
Brandi Hoover, 2637 State St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
James Magers, 2836 S. 21st St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Michael Holt, Maysville, Missouri, items stolen from vehicle at 4602 Valley Lane.
Robert Straight, Lake Ozark, Missouri, items stolen at 1121 Powell St.
Joyce Murphy, 1807 Prospect Ave., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 217 W. Market St.
George Cleaves Jr., 3406 Easy St., items stolen at 207 N. Seventh St.
Kevin Klein, 5020 Stonecrest Terrace, items stolen from vehicle at 4320 Commonwealth Drive.
Maribel Alpizar, 2733 S. 21st St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Briana Edwards, 2401 Willow Lane, items stolen from vehicle at 1502 McArthur Drive.
Thomas Strathman, 1219 N. 11th St., items stolen from residence.
Dorothy Webb, 1308 N. Woodbine Road, items stolen from residence.
Florence Belcher, 1703 Brenda Drive, items stolen from vehicle at 3022 S. Belt Highway.
Sandra Bennett, 2703 Karen Lane, items stolen at 1600 N. 36th St.
James Warner, San Antonio, Texas, burglary at 4210 Gene Field Road.
Jeffery Carter, 2220 Faraon St., robbery at 3225 N. Belt Highway.
Roberto Quintana, 2811 S. 18th St., robbery at S. 19th and Commercial Streets.
Roxanne Rucker, 505 E. Highland Ave., burglary.
Franklin Rucker, 505 E. Highland Ave., burglary.
Marie Arnold, 2746 Fairleigh Terrace, items stolen at 4525 Llama Lane.
Vandalism reported July 27 to Aug. 2
Paul Michaels, 2802 S. 18th St., destruction of property at 1728 Belle St.
Enterprise Rental, 2318 N. Belt Highway.
Rispon Resepy, 1511 N. 36th St., destruction of property at 1611 N. 36th St.
Bryson Consolver, 508 Orchard Lane.
Robert Brendle, 818 Mansfield Road.
Mattress Firm, 619 N. Belt Highway.
Francis Street First United Methodist Church, 110 N. 12th St.
William Downs, 2418 Patee St.
St. Joseph PRC, 1502 N. 36th St.
Rosemary Jehorek, 3108 Joyce Lane.
Bryson Harris, Elwood, Kansas, destruction of property at 100 E. U.S. Highway 36.
Irene Schlup, P.O. Box 1119, destruction of property at 505 Kentucky St.
Hollie Loubey, 5705 S. 17th St.
