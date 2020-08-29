Thefts reported by businesses Aug. 20 to 23

  • Ross Dress For Less, 1415 N. Belt Highway, items stolen at 1417 N. Belt Highway.
  • Cbrx2sales LLC, 2305 Bent Tree Court.
  • Menards, 4320 Commonwealth Drive.
  • Tractor Supply Co., 3027 S. Belt Highway.
  • Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.
  • Avis/Budget Rental, 2015 S. Belt Highway.

    • Thefts reported Aug. 19 to 24

  • Michael Eugene Burrows, 1819 Crescent Drive, burglary.
  • Jacquelyn Jean Lynch, 2912 Patee St., items stolen from residence.
  • Samantha Margaret Stringfellow, 3020 S. 36th Place, items stolen from residence.
  • Leonard E. Lee, 1510 N. 18th St., items stolen from residence.
  • Ernest Roland Bayer, 2109 Elm St., items stolen from residence.

    • William A. Daniels, Kansas City, Kansas, items stolen at 431 N. 21st St.

  • Carrol D. Silvey, 2010 Jamesport St., items stolen from residence.
  • Kyle Thomas Grier, 5601 S.W. Lakefront Lane, vehicle stolen at 619 N. Belt Highway.
  • Edna Virgie Johnson, 720 S. 24th St., items stolen from residence.
  • Paige Alexis Burnett, 2316 N. Belt Highway, vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
  • Tyler James Howery, 2615 Francis St., items stolen at 22807 St. Joseph Ave.
  • Lucas M. Kiefer, 1924 Savannah Ave., vehicle stolen.
  • Narshanell L. Johnson, Kansas City, Missouri, items stolen at S. Sixth and Angelique streets.
  • Robin Anne McCartney, 3126 Jules St., items stolen at 2604 Frederick Ave.
  • Chantee Marie Noble, 2319 Penn St., items stolen at 2520 N. Fourth St.
  • Roy Fabian Dudley, 510 S. 20th St., vehicle stolen at 907 S. 22nd St.
  • Jason Edward Phillips, 210 N. Eighth St., vehicle stolen.
  • Brenda E. Morgan, 1115 Lafayette St., vehicle stolen at 401 E. Hyde Park Ave.
  • Helen L.F. Sproat, 4307 Hillview Drive, items stolen at 219 Blake St.
  • Dalton Dee Hodge, 3913 S. 31st St., vehicle stolen at 1815 Duncan St.
  • Pedro Sotelo-Delgado, 2234 Edmond St., items stolen from vehicle at 3702 Frederick Blvd.

    • Vandalism reported Aug. 20 to 24

  • City of St. Joseph, 501 Faraon St., destruction of property at 625 Felix St.
  • Randy Michael Powell, 2301 Francis St.
  • Clay Eugene Kiser, 805 Mason Ave.
  • Cheryl Ann Sollars, 813 Bridal Wreath Court.
  • Top Hand Property Management, 1713 Colhoun St., destruction of property at 1413 Ridenbaugh St.