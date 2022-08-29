Thefts for Aug. 30 Aug 29, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Thefts reported by businesses Aug. 26 to 27Family Center Farm & Home, 1301 S. Riverside Road.Uptown Cheapskate, 3120 Karnes Road.U-Haul, 1717 N. Belt Highway, vehicle theft.St. Joseph Animal Control, 701 Lower Lake Road.Menards, 4320 Commonwealth Drive.Walmart, 4201 N. Belt Highway.Thefts reported Aug. 25 to 28Bryson Best, 5050 Faraon St., items stolen from a vehicle.Caleb Hicks, Marceline, Missouri, vehicle stolen at N. 11th Street and Corby Parkway.Wendy Johnson, 210 N. Eighth St., robbery.Kathy Griswold, 210 N. Eighth St., items stolen from residence.Allison Spratt, 4509 Stonecrest Terrace, items stolen from residence.Dustin Stahl, Hamilton, Missouri, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 4213 Frederick Blvd.Steven Pruitt, 912 Woodson St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.Aneeta Helton, 309 Blake St., items stolen from residence.Hunter Hector, 1801 Faraon St., items stolen from residence.Amy Huffman, Savannah, Missouri, items stolen at 2308 Felix St.Cassie White, 3808 Corinth Drive, items stolen from residence.Nicholaus Sizemore, 2523 Messanie St., items stolen from residence.Joshua Radmer, 720 Highway V, vehicle stolen at 1525 St. Joseph Ave.Robert House, 1807 N. 36th St., burglary.Marvin Brown, 1807 N. 36th St., burglary.Nicco Rawls, 625 S. 17th St., items stolen at 3242 Lafayette St.Erin Fender, 1820 Clay St., items and vehicle stolen.Christina Dougherty, 816 S. Sixth St., vehicle stolen at 1310 S. Riverside Road.Richard Miller, 3711 Chris Hessler Road, items stolen from residence.Vandalism reported Aug. 26Allison Spratt, 4509 Stonecrest Terrace.Samuel D’Andrea, 2425 Jones St., destruction of property at 2824 S. 20th St.Marilyn McEvoy, 7021 Ollmeda St., destruction of property at 7001 Ollmeda St.Joi Welch, 201 S. 13th St. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Burglary Accessory Crime Criminal Law Theft Sale Nevada Fernley Selina Soderind Vandalism Item S.w. Christie Lane Ethan Blair Hosea Elementary School James Sterzinger Vehicle Blanchard Jenny Russell James Mcclain Destruction Meghan Krug Deborah Hontz Lauren Rybolt Marie Dones Missouri Robbery Timmy Wilson Jr. Goetz Credit Union S. N. Property Antoine William Electric N. Tenth Kaitlynn Marr Jerry Brady Sr. Residence Address Thomas Shaw Jr. Denise O'neal Company Commerce Ellen Johnson Oats Inc. Kyle Keely Derek Rice Street Glen Karen Smith Andrea Clark Alex Jaurez Danielle Scott-wilson Drew Patel Mod Par Transportation Expressway St. Joseph Department Cameron Kansas City Shanay Starling Retirement Steven Highby Donald Roberts Squire Natasha Long Wendy Minear Leonard Road S.e. Highway S.w. Baseball Association Gerald Ferguson Elijah Burton Catholic Church Arthur Lonjers Ricardo Rodriquez Diane Thomas Sharona Shiflet Sales Inc. Lovejoy N. Fifth Eric Lederer Linda Smith Amy Bates Kathryn Branscum Faraon Nancy Cooper Plaza Auto N. Fourth Lynette Norwood Chad Swope Erica Goodwin Michael Jones Sheila Maillet Los Angeles California Monica Kelso-myers Holliday Sand & Gravel Co. Rec Park Recreation Carla Ewart Ajax Road Edward Warner Ronnie Swope Jr. Road Steven Polachek Sr. Charles Boots Cook Keith Culley Sarah Johnson Brittany Phillips Mound City Wayne Schmitt Dillon Davis Brian Canterbury N. Seventh Lara Gilpin Mart Mitchell Ave. Nation City Bradley Mabary Binder Charlotte Fields Carol Myers Gene Field Road Lene Couture Devin Miller Patricia Koonce Jaden Clark Ross White Rs Electric Truck Georgia Chad Lawton Ashley Lawton Marisol Martinez Amazonia Sue Ritzinger Devin Bland Juan Gutierrez Mccroy Chandler Dennis Kovac Route Sear David Mitchell Charles Schaaf Iv Newport Beach Patee Park Baptist Church Joshua Nyaundi Bishop Leblond High School David Wegenka Janice Collado Larry Sinklear Maribel Alpizar Roberto Quintana Business Kansas Nicole Bernard Anthony Collins Stephen Barry Rental Billy Woosley N. Ninth Carole Eulinger Mckenzie Woosley William Manville Jc Penney Linette Gambaro Dillon Powell Chris Throckmorton Seneca Jason Goldesberry Allison Spratt Samuel D'andrea × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News Local News Turner returning to Mosaic Life Care +2 Local News Halloween Homes Tour looking for participants Public Safety EMT training classes set for September Public Safety St. Joseph man killed in Andrew County crash More Local News → 0:49 Scattered T-Storms Today 19 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.