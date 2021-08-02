Thefts reported by businesses July 19 to 31
JJC Fabrication, Green River, Wyoming, items stolen from a vehicle at 3600 N. Village Drive.
Anderson Auto Group, 806 S. Belt Highway, vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Pioneer Material Inc., 3910 Waterworks Road, items stolen at 3520 Waterworks Road.
Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.
Thefts reported July 20 to 31
Sibyl Downing, 3024 Ashland Ave., items stolen at 3839 Frederick Blvd.
Shelby Hunt, 1214 Angelique St., burglary at 3416 Pear St.
Julia Zvolanek, 2843 Angelique St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
William Conger, 1729 Garfield Ave., vehicle stolen.
Tina Cotton, Union Star, Missouri, items stolen at 1201 N. Woodbine Road.
Linda Dysart, 2222 S. 14th St., items stolen from residence.
Barbie Berry, 104 S. 24th St., items stolen from residence.
Timothy Brown, 3233 S. 29th St., burglary at 3416 Pear St.
Patty Smith, 911 N. 12th St., items stolen from residence.
Bradley Grooms, 4209 Greystone Drive, vehicle stolen at 3100 Carlisle Court.
Tonya Brant, 919 Mason Road, vehicle stolen.
Beverly Wilson, 1505 N. 36th St., items stolen at 1334 Frederick Ave.
Michael Brooks, 2506 Ashland Ave., vehicle stolen.
Larry Tourangeau, 1927 Union St., burglary at 1823 Clay St.
Teresa Derr, 2721 S. 23rd St., items stolen at 4201 N. Belt Highway.
Laci Glidewell, 3902 Mansfield Road, burglary at 2608 S. 12th St.
Jessie Davison, 2901 Felix St., items stolen from a vehicle.
Laura Lee, 1823 Clay St., items stolen from a vehicle.
Mohammed Zahir, 1821 Clay St., items stolen from a vehicle at 1823 Clay St.
Alex McNutt, 2419 Doniphan Ave., items stolen from residence.
Brittany Watson, 910 Powell St., burglary at 2624 Faraon St.
Brandi Shaw, 2415 S. 15th St., burglary.
Vandalism reported July 17 to 31
Scott Sheesley, 55 Northridge Drive.
William Mead, 3502 Auburn Drive, destruction of property at 506 S. Seventh St.
David Redman, 308 Ohio St.
Pioneer Material Inc., 3910 Waterworks Road, destruction of property at 3520 Waterworks Road.
Brian Poling Sr., 1320 Prospect Ave.
Goldie Frazer, 1320 Prospect Ave.
Sarah Gromowski, 2016 Scott St.
Jodi Oelkers, 1821 Penn St., destruction of property at N. Sixth and Corby streets.
Westminister H.O.A., Folsom St., destruction of property at Folsom and N. 25th streets.
Laura Lee, 1823 Clay St.
Mohammed Zahir, 1821 Clay St., destruction of property at 1823 Clay St.
Robert Botts, 129 Fulkerson St.
