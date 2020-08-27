Thefts reported by businesses Aug. 20 to 23
Ross Dress For Less, 1415 N. Belt Highway, items stolen at 1417 N. Belt Highway.
Cbrx2sales LLC, 2305 Bent Tree Court.
Menards, 4320 Commonwealth Drive.
Tractor Supply Co., 3027 S. Belt Highway.
Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.
Avis/Budget Rental, 2015 S. Belt Highway.
Thefts reported Aug. 19 to 24
Michael Eugene Burrows, 1819 Crescent Drive, burglary.
Jacquelyn Jean Lynch, 2912 Patee St., items stolen from residence.
Samantha Margaret Stringfellow, 3020 S. 36th Place, items stolen from residence.
Leonard E. Lee, 1510 N. 18th St., items stolen from residence.
Ernest Roland Bayer, 2109 Elm St., items stolen from residence.
William A. Daniels, Kansas City, Kansas, items stolen at 431 N. 21st St.
Carrol D. Silvey, 2010 Jamesport St., items stolen from residence.
Kyle Thomas Grier, 5601 S.W. Lakefront Lane, vehicle stolen at 619 N. Belt Highway.
Edna Virgie Johnson, 720 S. 24th St., items stolen from residence.
Paige Alexis Burnett, 2316 N. Belt Highway, vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Tyler James Howery, 2615 Francis St., items stolen at 22807 St. Joseph Ave.
Lucas M. Kiefer, 1924 Savannah Ave., vehicle stolen.
Narshanell L. Johnson, Kansas City, Missouri, items stolen at S. Sixth and Angelique streets.
Robin Anne McCartney, 3126 Jules St., items stolen at 2604 Frederick Ave.
Chantee Marie Noble, 2319 Penn St., items stolen at 2520 N. Fourth St.
Vandalism reported Aug. 20 to 24
City of St. Joseph, 501 Faraon St., destruction of property at 625 Felix St.
Randy Michael Powell, 2301 Francis St.
Clay Eugene Kiser, 805 Mason Ave.
Cheryl Ann Sollars, 813 Bridal Wreath Court.