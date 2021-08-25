Thefts reported by businesses Aug. 22 to 24
Dollar General, 1415 N. Belt Highway, robbery.
Plaza Rental, 1823 Clay St., items stolen at 703 N. 22nd St.
IHOP, 3804 N. Belt Highway.
La Mesa, 3730 Mitchell Ave.
Biozyme, 6010 Stockyards Expressway.
Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.
Famous Footwear, 5201 N. Belt Highway.
Thefts reported Aug. 22 to 24
Joyce Gilpatrick, 6737 Mack St., items stolen from residence.
Ronald Heffley, 2611 Mary St., items stolen from residence.
Diana Hafner, 828 S. 35th St., vehicle stolen.
Taylor Townsend, 1718 Lafayette St., vehicle stolen.
Kahlie Rice, 315 W. Valley St., items stolen from residence.
Abigail Manville, 1415 N. Belt Highway, robbery.
Benjamin Thomure, 2225 Angelique St., vehicle stolen.
Colton Cook-Furr, Agency, Missouri, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 501 Faraon St.
Crystal Mendez, 2203 Jackson St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Miranda Merritt, 3922 Pacific St., items stolen from a vehicle.
Debra Harter, 301 Alabama St., items stolen at 5325 Faraon St.
Kyle Power, 2913 Blackwell Road, vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Vandalism reported Aug. 22 to 23
Robert Mendoza III, 2203 Duncan St.
Shyann Barron, 2203 Duncan St.
Daniel Shockley, 2904 Patee St., destruction of property at 1614 S. 25th St.
Michael Russell, 2811 S. 36th St.
Brian Gomez, 2902 N. 12th St.
Christopher Lollar, 2515 Faraon St., destruction of property at 918 S. 18th St.
Steven Lightle, Bolckow, Missouri, destruction of property at 2902 S. 36th St.
