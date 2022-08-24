Thefts for Aug. 25 Aug 24, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Thefts reported by businesses Aug. 19 to 23Menards, 4320 Commonwealth Drive.Walgreens, 3645 Frederick Blvd., robbery.Walmart, 4201 N. Belt Highway.Thefts reported Aug. 21 to 23Teresa Fuqua, 2310 Faraon St., burglary at 2832 S. 19th St.Ricky Kerns, 2310 Faraon St., burglary at 2832 S. 19th St.Terrance Scott, 3401 Mitchell Ave., vehicle stolen at S. 16th and Messanie streets.Derrick Terrell, 1006 Seventh Ave., burglary.Cassandra Larkin, 1006 Seventh Ave., burglary.Ricky Cox III, 2408 Cedar St., robbery at 3645 Frederick Blvd.Billena Kimler, 3122 N. 10th St., items stolen from residence.Jeffery Leidy, 903 S. 12th St., vehicle stolen.Bobbi Edmondson, 107 Alabama St., items stolen from residence.Jeffrey Sanger, 3306 Jackson St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.Michael Ryan, Gower, Missouri, items stolen at 5201 N. Belt Highway.Ricky Roberts, 2610 Glenn St., burglary at 1202 N. 13th St.Adrian Ocampo, 1100 Carol Drive, items stolen at 3702 Frederick Blvd.Gabrielle Duran, 905 Grand Ave., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.Misty Admire, Amazonia, Missouri, items stolen at S. 17th and Seneca streets.Ramon Ortega, 1806 Howard St., vehicle stolen.Robert Horst, 2022 Clay St., items stolen from residence.Amanda Horst, 2022 Clay St., items stolen from residence.Justin Bailey, no address provided, items stolen at 915 Douglas St.Chris Throckmorton, 211 Oak St., items stolen at 5325 Faraon St.Vandalism reported Aug. 22 to 23Audra Caudill, 1518 S. 33rd St.Billena Kimler, 3122 N. 10th St.Misty Admire, Amazonia, Missouri, destruction of property at S. 17th and Seneca streets.Chris Throckmorton, 211 Oak St., destruction of property at 5325 Faraon St. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Burglary Accessory Crime Criminal Law Theft Sale Nevada Fernley Selina Soderind Vandalism Item S.w. Chris Throckmorton, 211 Oak St., destruction of property at 5325 Faraon St. Local News
Business
Many businesses looking for new owners locally
+2
Government
New buyer for Livestock Exchange fails to emerge in latest tax sale
+2
Public Safety
Sheriff's office searching for missing Agency woman
Public Safety
Rising costs could pose a threat to county jail budgets
