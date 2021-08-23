Thefts reported by businesses Aug. 19 to 21
Sam’s Club, 5201 N. Belt Highway.
Museum Hill, 1205 Angelique St.
Altec Industries, 2106 S. Riverside Road, vehicle stolen.
Best Buy, 5201 N. Belt Highway.
Family Center Farm & Home, 1301 S. Riverside Road.
Foley Rental, 3619 Pear St.
Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.
Bandanas, 4225 Frederick Ave.
Thefts reported Aug. 18 to 22
Natasha Hatcher, 1513 Beattie St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 1514 Holman St.
Matthew Hatcher, 1513 Beattie St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 1514 Holman St.
Kevin Ray Derry, 216 Fleeman St., items stolen from residence.
Skyla Daniels, Pleasant Valley, Missouri, items stolen at 3022 S. Belt Highway.
Samuel Gilpin, Lathrop, Missouri, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 520 S. Belt Highway.
Daniel Beaderstadt, 144 Park Lane, vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Casey Ireland, 4509 Valley Lane, items stolen from a vehicle at 5301 N. Belt Highway.
Elizabeth Wade, Chillicothe, Missouri, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 2901 Frederick Ave.
Darron Adams, Amazonia, Missouri, vehicle stolen at 1624 Prospect Ave.
Austin Parks, 822 N. 25th St., items stolen at 1101 S. 14th St.
Dale White, 310 E. Highland Ave., vehicle stolen.
Linda Stover, 2902 N. 12th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Lawrence Cooper III, 2312 Sylvanie St., burglary.
Gwen Breidenstein-Keloepper, 2312 Sylvanie St., burglary.
Merlin Bowman, 2307 Sylvanie St., burglary at 2312 Sylvanie St.
Jessica Meyer, 2307 Sylvanie St., burglary at 2312 Sylvanie St.
Oral Ashworth, 2307 Sylvanie St., burglary at 2312 Sylvanie St.
Hannah Parker, 5542 S. Second St., vehicle stolen.
Kimber Schieber, Clyde, Missouri, items stolen at 777 Winner Circle.
Vandalism reported Aug. 18 to 21
Natasha Hatcher, 1513 Beattie St., destruction of property at 1514 Holman St.
Matthew Hatcher, 1513 Beattie St., destruction of property at 1514 Holman St.
Diana Gonzalez, 922 S. 15th St.
Emma Rojas, 2 Eastwood Court, destruction of property 922 S. 15th St.
Linda Stover, 2902 N. 12th St.
Lawrence Cooper III, 2312 Sylvanie St..
Gwen Breidenstein-Keloepper, 2312 Sylvanie St.
Merlin Bowman, 2307 Sylvanie St., destruction of property at 2312 Sylvanie St.
Jessica Meyer, 2307 Sylvanie St., destruction of property at 2312 Sylvanie St.
Oral Ashworth, 2307 Sylvanie St., destruction of property at 2312 Sylvanie St.
Wendy Baker, 1421 S. 25th St.
Tarria Hines, 2914 Lowell St., destruction of property at 2605 Blackwell Road.
Mark Cannon, 1002 N. Sixth St.
