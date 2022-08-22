Thefts for Aug. 23 Aug 22, 2022 16 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Thefts reported by businesses Aug. 18 to 20Carhop, 819 S. Belt Highway, vehicle parts or accessories stolen.City of St. Joseph Parks Dept., 1920 Grand Ave., items stolen at 3500 St. Joseph Ave.Check N’ Go, 409 N. Belt Highway.Mosaic, 5325 Faraon St., burglary at 5412 Faraon St.Gloggner Metal Fabricators, 3336 Pear St., vehicle stolen at 902 N. Riverside Road.America’s Car Mart, 2504 S. Belt Highway, vehicle stolen.Uhaul, 1717 N. Belt Highway, vehicle stolen.JC Penney, 3702 Frederick Blvd.House of Bread, 2701 Seneca St., burglary.Thefts reported Aug. 17 to 21Taryn Robertson, 2913 St. Joseph Ave., items stolen at 3504 N. Belt Highway.Richard Ward, 1210 Felix St., burglary at 6406 S. 24th St.Ashley Tyrell, Leawood, Kansas, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 301 N. 36th St.Brandon Cornelius, 1823 N. Second St., items stolen at 902 Edmond St.Denny Gonyea, Easton, Missouri, items stolen from a vehicle at 4928 Frederick Blvd.Kenneth Curtis, Savannah, Missouri, items stolen at 3500 S. 22nd St.Lauren Lyman, 3627 Gene Field Road, items stolen from a vehicle at 3627 Gene Field Road.Keith Tounzen, 2610 Sacramento St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.Madeleine McSpadden, Van Buren, Missouri, burglary at 5412 Faraon St.Bethany Mather, Columbia, Missouri, burglary at 5412 Faraon St.Jason Deming, 3902 E. Ayrlawn Drive, vehicle stolen.Stephen Chism, 1817 S. 11th St., items stolen at 1325 S. Belt Highway.Charles Wright, 2626 S. 22nd St., vehicle stolen at 3008 Burnside Ave.Dillon Powell, 501 Faraon St., robbery at 3702 Frederick Blvd.Courtney Grant, 2017 Angelique St., burglary at 101 S. 15th St.Derrill Carter, 1836 Union St., items stolen at 1100 Frederick Ave.Lorlee Briner, 1012 N. Sixth St., vehicle stolen at Dewey Avenue and W. Linn Street.Scottie Briner, 1012 N. Sixth St., robbery at N. 11th and Powell streets.Kerre Knight-Jones, 3004 N. 18th St., vehicle stolen at 312 N. Noyes Blvd.Vandalism reported Aug. 16 to 17Ethan Harrell, 1919 Beattie St., destruction of property at 915 N. Woodbine Road.Abigail Murphy, 1818 Highly St. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Burglary Accessory Crime Criminal Law Theft Sale Nevada Fernley Selina Soderind Vandalism Item S.w. Christie Lane Ethan Blair Hosea Elementary School James Sterzinger Vehicle Blanchard Jenny Russell James Mcclain Destruction Meghan Krug Deborah Hontz Lauren Rybolt Marie Dones Missouri Robbery Timmy Wilson Jr. Goetz Credit Union S. N. Property Antoine William Electric N. Tenth Kaitlynn Marr Jerry Brady Sr. Residence Address Thomas Shaw Jr. Denise O'neal Company Commerce Ellen Johnson Oats Inc. Kyle Keely Derek Rice Street Glen Karen Smith Andrea Clark Alex Jaurez Danielle Scott-wilson Drew Patel Mod Par Transportation Expressway St. Joseph Department Cameron Kansas City Shanay Starling Retirement Steven Highby Donald Roberts Squire Natasha Long Wendy Minear Leonard Road S.e. Highway S.w. Baseball Association Gerald Ferguson Elijah Burton Catholic Church Arthur Lonjers Ricardo Rodriquez Diane Thomas Sharona Shiflet Sales Inc. Lovejoy N. Fifth Eric Lederer Linda Smith Amy Bates Kathryn Branscum Faraon Nancy Cooper Plaza Auto N. Fourth Lynette Norwood Chad Swope Erica Goodwin Michael Jones Sheila Maillet Los Angeles California Monica Kelso-myers Holliday Sand & Gravel Co. Rec Park Recreation Carla Ewart Ajax Road Edward Warner Ronnie Swope Jr. Road Steven Polachek Sr. Charles Boots Cook Keith Culley Sarah Johnson Brittany Phillips Mound City Wayne Schmitt Dillon Davis Brian Canterbury N. Seventh Lara Gilpin Mart Mitchell Ave. Nation City Bradley Mabary Binder Charlotte Fields Carol Myers Gene Field Road Lene Couture Devin Miller Patricia Koonce Jaden Clark Ross White Rs Electric Truck Georgia Chad Lawton Ashley Lawton Marisol Martinez Amazonia Sue Ritzinger Devin Bland Juan Gutierrez Mccroy Chandler Dennis Kovac Route Sear David Mitchell Charles Schaaf Iv Newport Beach Patee Park Baptist Church Joshua Nyaundi Bishop Leblond High School David Wegenka Janice Collado Larry Sinklear Maribel Alpizar Roberto Quintana Business Kansas Nicole Bernard Anthony Collins Stephen Barry Rental Billy Woosley N. Ninth Carole Eulinger Mckenzie Woosley William Manville Jc Penney Linette Gambaro Dillon Powell × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News Public Safety Facebook post leads to threat charge Public Safety Law offers help for child victims of exploitation Public Safety Man arrested after injuring deputies, fleeing crash Government Sports gambling coming to Kansas within next month More Local News → 0:44 Mostly Sunny Monday 18 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.