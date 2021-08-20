Thefts reported by businesses Aug. 18 to 19
BNSF, Fort Worth, Texas, items stolen from a vehicle at 1201 N. Woodbine Road.
Hy-Vee, 201 N. Belt Highway.
Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.
Thefts reported Aug. 18 to 19
Nathan Griggs, 1118 S. 20th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Robert Richey, 1006 Court St., items stolen from residence.
Samantha Perman, 1102 S. 22nd St., items stolen from residence.
Justin Foster, Show Low, Arizona, items stolen at 3022 S. Belt Highway.
Eldon Allen, 1900 Washington Ave., vehicle stolen.
Robin Krueger, Gower, Missouri, items stolen at 4201 N. Belt Highway.
Patricia Patel, 1722 Edmond St., items stolen at 4021 Frederick Blvd.
Vandalism reported Aug. 18
Emma Shipp, 2820 Jules St.
Krista Richardson, 1334 Buchanan Ave.
Trina Plummer, Savannah, Missouri, destruction of property at 3022 S. Belt Highway.
Troy Little, 2114 N. Second St.
