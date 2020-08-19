Thefts reported by businesses Aug. 14 to 15
- Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.
- Anderson Kia, 806 S. Belt Highway.
Thefts reported Aug. 11 to 15
- Mitchell Lain Lewis, 2832 S. 22nd St., items stolen from vehicle.
- Charles L. Elledge, 2201 Tri Level Lane, items stolen from vehicle at 3022 S. Belt Highway
- Lorena R. Grove, Easton, Missouri, items stolen at 2526 S. 16th St.
- Robert L. Brainerd, 1102 Mockingbird Court, items stolen at 4320 Commonwealth Drive.
- John Paul Stehr, 2622 Olive St., burglary at 2624 Olive St.
- Bridget L. Archer, Whiting, Kansas, items stolen at 2004 S. 17th St.
- Nyakuan Ann Farmer, 1620 S. 22nd St., items stolen from vehicle.
Vandalism reported Aug. 13 to 15
- Lea Rae Parker, Savannah, Missouri, destruction of property at 501 Faraon St.
- Richard David Bolton, 2410 Meadow Ridge Drive, destruction of property at 1115 S. 12th St.
- Tammy Lynn Townsend, 5111 Arcadia St., destruction of property at 4700 St. Joseph Ave.
- Isiah S. Harris, 2700 Locust St.
- Stephen Michael Woolard, 707 N. 10th St., destruction of property at 2831 S. 22nd St.