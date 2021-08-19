Thefts reported Aug. 16 to 18
Dalton Hay, 2704 Seneca St., robbery.
Mary Lu Jones, 1002 Francis St., items stolen from residence.
Becky Jo Fischer, 102 S. 25th St., items and vehicle stolen from residence.
Daniel Kazluski, 4107 Cook Road, vehicle stolen.
Vandalism reported Aug. 10 to 18
Travis Hanson, Overland Park, Kansas, destruction of property at 5105 N. Belt Highway.
Christopher Thornton, 1308 W. Joseph St., destruction of property at 6822 Marie St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.