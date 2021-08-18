Thefts reported
by businesses
Aug. 13 to 17
City Star Gas Station, 320 Edmond St.
Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.
RS Electric, 302 Messanie St.
Pivotal Point Thrift Store, 4826 Frederick Blvd., items stolen from a vehicle.
Revolutions Lanes & Fun Center, 6938 King Hill Ave.
City of St. Joseph, 501 Faraon St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 4300 Amazonia Road.
Family Center Farm & Home, 1301 S. Riverside Road.
Thefts reported Aug. 12 to 17
Cathleen McKinley, 2101 S. 14th St., items and vehicle stolen from a residence.
Kimberly Chilcoat, 3214 Beltview Drive, items stolen from residence.
Robert Cummings Jr., 2811 S. 19th St., vehicle stolen at 2734 Lafayette St.
Frances Huntington, 1002 Francis St., items stolen from residence.
Brady Frakes, Rushville, Missouri, items stolen at 909 Alabama St.
Christina Reynolds, 2911 S. 26th St., vehicle stolen.
Carl Perkins, 902 S. 17th St., burglary.
Justo Rodriguez, 609 N. 11th St., vehicle stolen.
Robert Harper, 1202 N. 22nd St., items stolen from a vehicle.
Rose Lillie, 5106 Senior Drive, items stolen at 4928 Frederick Blvd.
Hailaie Fletchall, 2212 S. 10th St., burglary.
Sara Donaldson, 3501 S. 11th St., items stolen at 238 Illinois Ave.
James Helton Jr., 2135 S. 13th St., vehicle stolen.
Christen Darnell, 805 Pacific St., items stolen at 1805 Pacific St.
Michael Balak, 2318 Parkway Blvd., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 3412 Monterey St.
Robert Arnold, no address provided, items stolen at S. 22nd and Lafayette streets.
Kayla Cordonnier, 2211 Strader Terrace, vehicle stolen.
Carl Crandell, 2004 Mitchell Ave., burglary at 2002 Mitchell Ave.
Julie Tanner, 2004 Mitchell Ave., burglary at 2002 Mitchell Ave.
Deborah Richardson, 939 N. Sixth St., vehicle stolen.
Pensa Leonard, Oregon, Missouri, items stolen at 516 Felix St.
Michael Durham, 315 Alabama St., items stolen from residence.
Kelsey Brown, Union Star, Missouri, items stolen from a vehicle at 3311 Karnes Road.
Gregory Ford, 1410 Crossbow Drive, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 5103 S.E. State Route FF.
Echo Hellerich, 2650 Fairleigh Terrace, items stolen from a vehicle.
Alan Mills, 3610 Scott St., burglary at 1801 N. Woodbine Road.
Josh McNutt, 5417 Pickett Road, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 3801 Sherman Ave.
Catherine Nold, 1910 S. 24th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Veronica Watkins, Maryville, Missouri, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 1817 Garfield Ave.
Rikki Gross, Gower, Missouri, items stolen from a vehicle at 5302 N. Belt Highway.
Vincent Johnson, 2902 N. 12th St., burglary.
Peneueta Hadsall, 3319 Mitchell Ave., items stolen from residence.
Nancy Lawrence, 2005 N. 22nd St., items stolen from residence.
Vandalism reported Aug. 12 to 15
Carl Weiss, Springfield, Nebraska, destruction of property at N. Seventh and Francis streets.
Jennifer Bayer, 1801 N. 36th St.
Stacy Brashear, 1326 N. 20th St.
Ryan Gerster, 402 S. 17th St., destruction of property at 2101 St. Joseph Ave.
Jodi Williams, 308 W. Hyde Park Ave., destruction of property at 925 Fifth Ave.
City of St. Joseph, 1100 Frederick Ave., destruction of property at N. Eighth and Felix streets.
Kelly Phelan, 1508 Dewey Ave.
Ida Friend, 1015 Faraon St.
Ariel Penland, 1310 Olive St.
Jason Carriger, 1202 Main St.
Ashton Smith, 217 W. Valley St.
Truth Academy of Dance, 715 Charles St.
Alexus Owens, 1365 Willow Road, destruction of property at 2212 Maple St.
Tara Cooper, 2121 Washington Ave.
Wendy Shryock, 1836 Martha Lane, destruction of property at 1017 Lincoln St.
Rikki Gross, Gower, Missouri, destruction of property at 5302 N. Belt Highway.
Sadik Muhammad, Austin, Texas, destruction of property at 1500 Jules St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.