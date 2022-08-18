Thefts for Aug. 19 Aug 18, 2022 46 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Thefts reported by businesses Aug. 15 to 17Target, 5201 N. Belt Highway.Haren Companies, Lenexa, Kansas, burglary at 3803 Fox Hill Drive.Truman Middle School, 3227 Olive St., burglary.Missouri Western State University, 4525 Downs Drive, vehicle stolen.Hy-Vee, 201 N. Belt Highway.Thefts reported Aug. 15 to 17Vincent Barbosa, 1908 Wank St., items stolen at 1813 S. 12th St.Jacob Burrell, Lynden, Washington, vehicle stolen at 1107 S. 12th St.Kimberly Day, 8803 S.W. State Route V, items stolen at 4902 S. 169 Highway.Terri Wallis, 2908 Felix St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.Christopher Ostendorf, Savannah, Missouri, items stolen from a vehicle at 777 Winner Circle.Kimberly Rauch, 2107 S. 16th St., items stolen from a vehicle.Louis Simental, 415 N. Third St., items stolen from a vehicle.Linette Gambaro, 1209 St., items stolen from residence.Paul Roe Jr., no address provided, robbery at 1700 Jules St.Michael Barnett, 1602 Brookside Drive, items stolen at 501 Faraon St.James Halliwill, 301 Oak Tree Terrace, items stolen at 402 N. Belt Highway.Christian Wachner, 724 N. 25th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 2201 Messanie St.Vandalism reported Aug. 15 to 16City of St. Joseph, 1100 Frederick Ave., destruction of property at 6335 S. 14th St.Melvin Zion, 1626 Lovers Lane.Linette Gambaro, 1209 St.Cornelius Billups, 3137 Felix St., destruction of property at 201 S. 10th St.Imani Jackson, 3515 Gene Field Road, destruction of property at 201 S. 10th St.Maraj Woodbury, 2670 Fairleigh Terrace, destruction of property at 502 Felix St. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Burglary Accessory Crime Criminal Law Theft Sale Nevada Fernley Selina Soderind Vandalism Item S.w. Christie Lane Ethan Blair Hosea Elementary School James Sterzinger Vehicle Blanchard Jenny Russell James Mcclain Destruction Meghan Krug Deborah Hontz Lauren Rybolt Marie Dones Missouri Robbery Timmy Wilson Jr. Goetz Credit Union S. N. Property Antoine William Electric N. Tenth Kaitlynn Marr Jerry Brady Sr. Residence Address Thomas Shaw Jr. Denise O'neal Company Commerce Ellen Johnson Oats Inc. Kyle Keely Derek Rice Street Glen Karen Smith Andrea Clark Alex Jaurez Danielle Scott-wilson Drew Patel Mod Par Transportation Expressway St. Joseph Department Cameron Kansas City Shanay Starling Retirement Steven Highby Donald Roberts Squire Natasha Long Wendy Minear Leonard Road S.e. Highway S.w. Baseball Association Gerald Ferguson Elijah Burton Catholic Church Arthur Lonjers Ricardo Rodriquez Diane Thomas Sharona Shiflet Sales Inc. Lovejoy N. Fifth Eric Lederer Linda Smith Amy Bates Kathryn Branscum Faraon Nancy Cooper Plaza Auto N. Fourth Lynette Norwood Chad Swope Erica Goodwin Michael Jones Sheila Maillet Los Angeles California Monica Kelso-myers Holliday Sand & Gravel Co. Rec Park Recreation Carla Ewart Ajax Road Edward Warner Ronnie Swope Jr. Road Steven Polachek Sr. Charles Boots Cook Keith Culley Sarah Johnson Brittany Phillips Mound City Wayne Schmitt Dillon Davis Brian Canterbury N. Seventh Lara Gilpin Mart Mitchell Ave. Nation City Bradley Mabary Binder Charlotte Fields Carol Myers Gene Field Road Lene Couture Devin Miller Patricia Koonce Jaden Clark Ross White Rs Electric Truck Georgia Chad Lawton Ashley Lawton Marisol Martinez Amazonia Sue Ritzinger Devin Bland Juan Gutierrez Mccroy Chandler Dennis Kovac Route Sear David Mitchell Charles Schaaf Iv Newport Beach Patee Park Baptist Church Joshua Nyaundi Bishop Leblond High School David Wegenka Janice Collado Larry Sinklear Maribel Alpizar Roberto Quintana Business Kansas Nicole Bernard Anthony Collins Stephen Barry Rental Billy Woosley N. Ninth Carole Eulinger Mckenzie Woosley William Manville Jc Penney Linette Gambaro × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News Public Safety Woman hospitalized after Thursday afternoon crash Consumer College students battle inflation as they head back to school Local News Chiefs wrap up training camp in St. Joseph Business Missouri sees back-to-back record-breaking unemployment rates More Local News → Local Forecast 11 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.