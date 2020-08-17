Thefts reported by businesses Aug. 10 to 13

  • Lowe’s Home Improvement, 3901 N. Belt Highway, robbery.
  • Safelite Auto Glass, 1802 Frederick Ave., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
  • Walmart Pharmacy, 4201 N. Belt Highway.
  • Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.
  • Walmart, 4201 N. Belt Highway.
  • J.C. Penney, 3702 Frederick Blvd.
  • Kristen’s Coin and Jewelry, 3855 Frederick Blvd.
  • HH Resolutions LLC, Wathena, Kansas, items stolen at 524 S. Fifth St.
  • U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Napoleon, Missouri, items stolen at 4213 Frederick Blvd.
  • Ulta Beauty, 5201 N. Belt Highway.
  • Hy-Vee, 201 N. Belt Highway.
  • Target, 5201 N. Belt Highway.

    • Thefts reported Aug. 10 to 14

  • Lacey R. Dessel, 2122 S. 12th St., robbery at 3901 N. Belt Highway.
  • Lashi D. Ewing, 425 E. Colorado Ave., burglary.
  • Nicholas M. Kleckner, 2602 Seneca St., vehicle stolen at 2400 Jules St.
  • Matthew Alan Kauth, Stewartsville, Missouri, items stolen from vehicle at S. Ninth and Charles streets.
  • Daniel Thomas Yocom, Ash Grove, Missouri, items stolen from vehicle at 917 N. Woodbine Road.
  • Jeffery Scott Jasper, 1417 Felix St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
  • Michael J. Thompson, Hutchison, Kansas, items stolen from vehicle at 3600 N. Village Drive.
  • Kylie Rae King, 2620 S. 28th St., items stolen from vehicle at 3513 E. Hillview Circle.
  • Jonathan Hatte

    • , no address provided, vehicle stolen at 2902 S. 36th Place.

  • Dean M. Smith, Kansas City, Missouri, items stolen at 2317 Felix St.
  • Bailey N. Goodwin, 1329 S. 15th St., vehicle stolen at 312

    • N. Noyes Blvd.

  • Angela M. Reagan, 3007 Jules St., burglary at 2603 Juniper Lane.
  • Tesfay B. Asfaha, 1805 N. 36th St., vehicle and items stolen at 5302 Stockyards Expressway.
  • Emily Tristen Pendergras, 1901 S. 12th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 909 Alabama St.
  • Ryan Allen Royce, 6510 Sherman St., burglary.
  • Douglas Leon Weston, 2707 Duncan St., items stolen from residence.
  • Paul Alan Cox, 425 N. 25th St., items stolen from residence.
  • Alicia Rashae Furgeson, 2515 Faraon St., burglary.
  • Laura Dawn Smith, 6701 Carnegie St., burglary.
  • Mathew D. Fife, 2301 Mulberry St., vehicle stolen.
  • Christopher W. Johnson, Aurora, North Carolina, vehicle stolen at 4601 S. Leonard Road.
  • Jerry Duane Wells, Faucett, Missouri, items stolen from vehicle at 3241 Melody Lane.
  • George Christian Hill, Faucett, Missouri, items stolen from vehicle at 3241 Melody Lane.
  • Sarah Marie Aylsworth, 2003 Beattie St., items stolen from vehicle.
  • Pamela L. Clary, 5423 Cypress Ave., items stolen from vehicle.
  • Annemarie Teresa
  • Borchers Ausmus, 2304 Valley Brook Lane, items stolen from residence.
  • Dana Michelle Massin, 1070 N. Noyes Blvd., items stolen from residence.
  • Larissa Lea Draper, 2401 Charles St., items stolen at 402 S. 15th St.
  • Kristiana Marie Meador, 619 Green St., burglary.
  • Colin D. Steele, 2509 Duncan St., items stolen from vehicle.
  • Michael W. Schoenfelder, 2306 Chambers Ave., burglary and vehicle theft at residence.
  • Monika Eidson, 2306 Chambers Ave., burglary and vehicle theft at residence.
  • Alta R. Moran, 170 Tucker St., items stolen at 217 W. Hyde Park Ave.
  • Austin Kane Miller, 326 S. 10th St., items stolen from residence.
  • Bryan David Fite, 518 N. Noyes Blvd., items stolen at 504 N. Noyes Blvd.
  • Christina Renee Schoonmaker, Savannah, Missouri, items stolen from vehicle at 2700 N. Belt Highway.
  • Tyler Brett Farmer, 1601 S. 38th St., burglary.
  • Charolette L. Riddle, 315 Harvard St., burglary.
  • Chelsi Yvonne Denbow, 3516 Duncan St., items stolen from residence.
  • Christopher Lee Grisson, Smithton, Missouri, items stolen from vehicle at 915 N. Woodbine Road.
  • Ashley Nicole Kernes, 1613 N. 36th St., items stolen from residence.
  • Michael Paul Farnan, 610 Olive St., vehicle stolen at 205 N. Belt Highway.
  • Kayla C. Miller, 103 Countryside Lane, burglary at 3416 Pear St.
  • Tanya Renee Augustine, 5927 S. Sixth St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
  • James Warlick, 2502 Ashland Ave., vehicle stolen.
  • Timothy Lee Myers, 1706 Blackwell Road, items stolen from residence.
  • Jessica Dawn Gummelt, Stewartsville, Missouri, items stolen at 405 N. Woodbine Road.
  • Delbert W. Funk, 2629 Edmond St., burglary.
  • Chad Douglas Corcoran, Savannah, Missouri, vehicle stolen at 1212 N. Belt Highway.
  • Judith Kay Mertens-Grewe, 1608 Sacramento St., items stolen from residence.

    • Vandalism reported Aug. 10 to 13

  • Spencer Wayne Haywood, 2811 S. 36th St.
  • Jeffery Scott Jasper, 1417 Felix St.
  • Sean M. Edwards, Facuett, Missouri, destruction of property at 7101 Marie St.
  • Sammy Paige Ogdahl, 4507 Hunters Glen Drive.
  • Dallas Mitchell Garber, 4507 Hunters Glen Drive.
  • Billy E. Deatherage III, 215 W. Indiana St.
  • Cheyenne A. Long, Rosendale, Missouri, destruction of property at S. 11th and Seneca streets.
  • Colin D. Steele, 2509 Duncan St.
  • Henry Marvin Wilfong III, 314 Elizabeth St.
  • Bobbi Jo Molt, no address provided, destruction of property at 811 S. Sixth St.
  • Patricia Ann Harris, 425 N. 23rd St.
  • Melissa Gail Dawson, 415 Kentucky St.
  • Patricia Lynn Hunt, 123 N. 15th St., destruction of property at S. Noyes Blvd. and Messanie St.
  • Angel E. Papproth, 826 S. 14th St., destruction of property at 841 S. 22nd St.