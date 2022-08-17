Thefts reported by businesses Aug. 12 to 15
Hilltop Motors, 1710 S. Belt Highway, vehicle stolen.
Scodeller Construction, 4410 S. 40th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Walmart, 4201 N. Belt Highway.
JC Penney, 3702 Frederick Blvd., items and vehicle stolen.
Reed Chrysler-Jeep-Dodge, 4525 Commons Drive, vehicle stolen.
Red Racks, 3025 S. Belt Highway, vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Thefts reported Aug. 11 to 15
Timmy Clark, 3401 S. 16th St., items stolen from residence.
Carlos Loya, 2215 Valley Brook Lane, vehicle stolen at 1111 Garfield Ave.
Janise Waller, 5406 University Ave., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 1301 Village Drive.
Debra Thompson, 1221 N. 11th St., items stolen from residence.
Chelsea Hurst, 2636 Olive St., robbery at Parkway Boulevard and Duncan Street.
Martin Thornton, 1499 S.E. 85 Road, items stolen from a vehicle at S. 36th Street and Pickett Road.
Robert Williams, 706 N. 19th St., items stolen from residence.
Riley Dexter, 2518 Faraon St., items stolen from residence.
Justin Jackson, 3310 Seneca St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 119 S. Sixth St.
Thomas Head, 1501 S. 24th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 1003 S. Belt Highway.
Kevin Miller, Rushville, Missouri, burglary at 420 N. 24th St.
Angela Thornton, 715 Trevillian Drive, items stolen from residence.
Kerri Hendrix, 3920 Messanie St., items stolen from residence.
Daniel Jacobs, Brunswick, Missouri, items stolen from a vehicle at 1201 N. Woodbine Road.
Christina Weekly, 4007 Pacific St., items stolen from residence.
Loren Lamkin, 415 N. Third St., items and vehicle stolen at 3702 Frederick Blvd.
Kelly McGlothlin, 6011 Lookout St., burglary at 306 Yale St.
Mika Luckow, 1519 Sacramento St., vehicle stolen.
Zachary Puthoff, 142 Countryside Lane, items stolen from residence.
Amber Keller, 3406 N. 36th St., burglary at 930 W. Cliff St.
Brian Huey, 1507 Pacific St., items stolen from residence.
Donald Hull, 1404 Northwood Drive, items stolen at 4009 Gene Field Road.
Abby Cannon, 6307 Sherman St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Vincent Barbosa, 1908 Wank St., items stolen at S. 12th and Jackson Streets.
Randi Debey, 3521 Pettis Road, burglary.
Terry Smith, 4213 Belmont Circle, vehicle stolen.
Vandalism reported Aug. 10 to 15
City of St. Joseph, 501 Faraon St., destruction of property at N. Ninth and Madison streets.
Clinton Wiederholt, 920 Green St.
HL 29 Modern Flats, 2509 Duncan St.
Ryan Haywood, 5900 Palemino Drive, destruction of property at 1222 Church St.
Jarren Kelly, destruction of property at 930 N. Belt Highway.
CVS, 930 N. Belt Highway.
Shane Pyle, 3008 Felix St.
Dhrumil Patel, 5612 Beechwood Blvd., destruction of property at 3008 Felix St.
City of St. Joseph, 501 Faraon St., destruction of property at 4209 Hillview Terrace.
Raydel Nunez, 4615 Barbara St.
Marie Ross, 202 W. Kansas Ave., destruction of property at 4814 King Hill Ave.
Matthew Steeby, 710 N. 24th St., destruction of property at 2810 Mitchell Ave.
Kelly Chapman, 3022 S. 19th St., destruction of property at 2810 Mitchell Ave.
Cynthia Wolf, 1910 Spratt Ave.
