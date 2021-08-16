Thefts reported by businesses Aug. 14 to 15
City Star Gas Station, 320 Edmond St.
Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.
Thefts reported Aug. 12 to 15
Cathleen McKinley, 2101 S. 14th St., items and a vehicle stolen from a residence.
Kimberly Chilcoat, 3214 Beltview Drive, items stolen from residence.
Robert Cummings Jr., 2811 S. 19th St., vehicle stolen at 2734 Lafayette St.
Frances Huntington, 1002 Francis St., items stolen from residence.
Brady Frakes, Rushville, Missouri, items stolen at 909 Alabama St.
Christina Reynolds, 2911 S. 26th St., vehicle stolen.
Carl Perkins, 902 S. 17th St., burglary.
Justo Rodriguez, 609 N. 11th St., vehicle stolen.
Robert Harper, 1202 N. 22nd St., items stolen from a vehicle.
Rose Lillie, 5106 Senior Drive, items stolen at 4928 Frederick Blvd.
Hailaie Fletchall, 2212 S. Tenth St., burglary.
Sara Donaldson, 3501 S. 11th St., items stolen at 238 Illinois Ave.
James Helton Jr., 2135 S. 13th St., vehicle stolen.
Christen Darnell, 805 Pacific St., items stolen at 1805 Pacific St.
Michael Balak, 2318 Parkway Blvd., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 3412 Monterey St.
Robert Arnold, no address provided, items stolen at S. 22nd and Lafayette streets.
Kayla Cordonnier, 2211 Strader Terrace, vehicle stolen.
Vandalism reported Aug. 12 to 14
Carl Weiss, Springfield, Nebraska, destruction of property at N. Seventh and Francis streets.
Jennifer Bayer, 1801 N. 36th St.
Stacy Brashear, 1326 N. 20th St.
Ryan Gerster, 402 S. 17th St., destruction of property at 2101 St. Joseph Ave.
Jodi Williams, 308 W. Hyde Park Ave., destruction of property at 925 Fifth Ave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.