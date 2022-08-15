Thefts for Aug. 16 Aug 15, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Thefts reported by businesses Aug. 12 to 13Hilltop Motors, 1710 S. Belt Highway, vehicle stolen.Scodeller Construction, 4410 S. 40th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.Walmart, 4201 N. Belt Highway.JC Penney, 3702 Frederick Blvd., items and vehicle stolen.Thefts reported Aug. 11 to 14Timmy Clark, 3401 S. 16th St., items stolen from residence.Carlos Loya, 2215 Valley Brook Lane, vehicle stolen at 1111 Garfield Ave.Janise Waller, 5406 University Ave., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 1301 Village Drive.Debra Thompson, 1221 N. 11th St., items stolen from residence.Chelsea Hurst, 2636 Olive St., robbery at Parkway Boulevard and Duncan Street.Martin Thornton, 1499 S.E. 85 Road, items stolen from a vehicle at S. 36th Street and Pickett Road.Robert Williams, 706 N. 19th St., items stolen from residence.Riley Dexter, 2518 Faraon St., items stolen from residence.Justin Jackson, 3310 Seneca St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 119 S. Sixth St.Thomas Head, 1501 S. 24th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 1003 S. Belt Highway.Kevin Miller, Rushville, Missouri, burglary at 420 N. 24th St.Angela Thornton, 715 Trevillian Drive, items stolen from residence.Kerri Hendrix, 3920 Messanie St., items stolen from residence.Daniel Jacobs, Brunswick, Missouri, items stolen from a vehicle at 1201 N. Woodbine Road.Christina Weekly, 4007 Pacific St., items stolen from residence.Loren Lamkin, 415 N. Third St., items and vehicle stolen at 3702 Frederick Blvd.Kelly McGlothlin, 6011 Lookout St., burglary at 306 Yale St.Mika Luckow, 1519 Sacramento St., vehicle stolen.Vandalism reported Aug. 10 to 13City of St. Joseph, 501 Faraon St., destruction of property at N. Ninth and Madison streets.Clinton Wiederholt, 920 Green St.HL 29 Modern Flats, 2509 Duncan St.Ryan Haywood, 5900 Palemino Drive, destruction of property at 1222 Church St.Jarren Kelly, destruction of property at 930 N. Belt Highway.CVS, 930 N. Belt Highway.Shane Pyle, 3008 Felix St.Dhrumil Patel, 5612 Beechwood Blvd., destruction of property at 3008 Felix St.City of St. Joseph, 501 Faraon St., destruction of property at 4209 Hillview Terrace.Raydel Nunez, 4615 Barbara St. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Burglary Accessory Crime Criminal Law Theft Sale Nevada Fernley Selina Soderind Vandalism Item S.w. Christie Lane Ethan Blair Hosea Elementary School James Sterzinger Vehicle Blanchard Jenny Russell James Mcclain Destruction Meghan Krug Deborah Hontz Lauren Rybolt Marie Dones Missouri Robbery Timmy Wilson Jr. Goetz Credit Union S. N. Property Antoine William Electric N. Tenth Kaitlynn Marr Jerry Brady Sr. Residence Address Thomas Shaw Jr. Denise O'neal Company Commerce Ellen Johnson Oats Inc. Kyle Keely Derek Rice Street Glen Karen Smith Andrea Clark Alex Jaurez Danielle Scott-wilson Drew Patel Mod Par Transportation Expressway St. Joseph Department Cameron Kansas City Shanay Starling Retirement Steven Highby Donald Roberts Squire Natasha Long Wendy Minear Leonard Road S.e. Highway S.w. Baseball Association Gerald Ferguson Elijah Burton Catholic Church Arthur Lonjers Ricardo Rodriquez Diane Thomas Sharona Shiflet Sales Inc. Lovejoy N. Fifth Eric Lederer Linda Smith Amy Bates Kathryn Branscum Faraon Nancy Cooper Plaza Auto N. Fourth Lynette Norwood Chad Swope Erica Goodwin Michael Jones Sheila Maillet Los Angeles California Monica Kelso-myers Holliday Sand & Gravel Co. Rec Park Recreation Carla Ewart Ajax Road Edward Warner Ronnie Swope Jr. Road Steven Polachek Sr. Charles Boots Cook Keith Culley Sarah Johnson Brittany Phillips Mound City Wayne Schmitt Dillon Davis Brian Canterbury N. Seventh Lara Gilpin Mart Mitchell Ave. Nation City Bradley Mabary Binder Charlotte Fields Carol Myers Gene Field Road Lene Couture Devin Miller Patricia Koonce Jaden Clark Ross White Rs Electric Truck Georgia Chad Lawton Ashley Lawton Marisol Martinez Amazonia Sue Ritzinger Devin Bland Juan Gutierrez Mccroy Chandler Dennis Kovac Route Sear David Mitchell Charles Schaaf Iv Newport Beach Patee Park Baptist Church Joshua Nyaundi Bishop Leblond High School David Wegenka Janice Collado Larry Sinklear Maribel Alpizar Roberto Quintana Business Kansas Nicole Bernard Anthony Collins Stephen Barry Rental Billy Woosley N. Ninth Carole Eulinger Mckenzie Woosley William Manville Jc Penney × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News Business New beauty salon finds a home in Downtown Public Safety Back-to-school brings potential for dangerous online interactions Public Safety Suicide crisis calls leap with new hotline Education East Buchanan partners with Clinton County for new school resource officer More Local News → Local Forecast 11 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.