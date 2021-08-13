Thefts reported July 20 to Aug. 12
Natasha Sale, 2704 Seneca St., items stolen from residence.
Austin Dawkins, 2402 Cook Road, items stolen at 1817 Frederick Ave.
Hannah King, 3903 Wentworth Court, items stolen at 1407 Sacramento St.
Silvia Cossyleon, 1017 Harmon St., items stolen at 3022 S. Belt Highway.
Mary Prothero, 1302 Northwood Drive, items stolen from a vehicle.
Janet Carter, Lapeer, Michigan, items stolen at 1201 N. Woodbine Road.
Ashley Smith, 20824 County Road 306, items stolen at 519 N. 10th St.
Darlene Derr, 3005 Messanie St., items stolen at 5505 N. Belt Highway.
Nicole Dryer, 2714 Flintstone Drive, vehicle stolen.
Lindsay Moore, 1801 Borden Ave., items stolen from a vehicle at 3818 S. Leonard Road.
Tasha Volz, 2911 Penn St., burglary.
Tieara Irvin, 2738 Lafayette St., burglary.
Grant Schottel, 10880 S.E. State Route A, items stolen from a vehicle at 2 N. Carriage Drive.
John Kieser, Platte City, Missouri, burglary at 3416 Pear St.
Rita Weber, 1901 N. Fourth St., items stolen at 3303 Frederick Ave.
Vandalism reported Aug. 11 to 12
St. Joe Outdoor Living, 2603 Frederick Blvd.
Blythe Rails, 1218 Village Drive, destruction of property at 1332 Buchanan Ave.
Chris Juhl, 2924 Messanie St., destruction of property at 1332 Buchanan Ave.
Hi-Ho Bar, 1817 Frederick Ave.
Victoria Fadden, 510 W. Walter Lane, destruction of property at 225 Alabama St.
