Thefts for Aug. 13 Aug 12, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Thefts reported by businesses Aug. 11U-Haul, 1717 N. Belt Highway.Thefts reported Aug. 10 to 11Jaciene Bryant, 5018 St. Joseph Ave., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.Jiselle Cabera, 112 E. Valley St., items stolen from residence.James Furgeson, 717 Garden St., items stolen from residence.Melissa Corey, 3337 Chatham Ave., items stolen at 2202 Northeast Parkway.Brent Corey, 3337 Chatham Ave., items stolen at 2202 Northeast Parkway.Michael Hagedorn, Olathe, Kansas, burglary at 3803 Fox Hill Drive.Martin Johnson, Holden, Missouri, burglary at 2619 Mary St.Kari Schroff, 807 N. 10th St., vehicle stolen.Darryl Wilson, no address provided, items stolen at 1214 Angelique St.Alexis McDonald, 1018 Green St., vehicle stolen.William Manville, 4607 Savannah Road, vehicle stolen.Vandalism reported Aug. 11William Manville, 4607 Savannah Road.
