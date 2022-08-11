Thefts reported by businesses Aug. 3 to 9
Enterprise Truck Rental, 3417 S. Belt Highway, vehicle stolen.
Green Hills Supermarket, 3225 N. Belt Highway.
Hy-Vee, 201 N. Belt Highway.
City Star Gas Station, 320 Edmond St.
CVS, 930 N. Belt Highway.
ASM Research, Fairfax, Virginia, items stolen at 3039 Floyd Ave.
Ross Dress for Less, 1415 N. Belt Highway.
Thefts reported Aug. 2 to 9
Shyann Davis, 2706 Penn St., items stolen from a vehicle.
Brenton Henry, 415 Mason Ave., items stolen from a vehicle.
Derek Archey, Troy, Kansas, items stolen at 318 S. 20th St.
Athena Larabee, 2214 S. 23rd St., items stolen from a vehicle.
Tina Phillips, 925 S. 14th St., items stolen from residence.
Malinda Baskins, 430 E. Missouri Ave., burglary.
Donald Stallard Jr., 2217 S. 11th St., vehicle stolen at 907 N. 11th St.
Gloria Sleeth, 3001 Locust St., burglary.
Stephen Barry, 1015 Faraon St., items stolen from a vehicle at 501 Faraon St.
Stephanie Rodriguez, 1321 N. 20th St., items stolen from residence.
Summer Talley, 1819 S. 11th St., vehicle stolen.
Patricia Bachman, 1807 S. 11th St., vehicle stolen at 1819 S. 11th St.
Billy Woosley, 912 N. 24th St., items stolen from residence.
McKenzie Woosley, 912 N. 24th St., items stolen from residence.
Stefanie Cox, 201 S. Tenth St., items stolen from residence.
Wendy Metcalf, 2811 S. 36th St., items stolen at 201 S. 10th St.
Ronald Cornelius Jr., 1808 Elaine Drive, robbery at 1415 Tyrone St.
Elysia Dunning, 302 N. Third St., vehicle stolen.
Mary Hummer, 2618 S. 22nd St., burglary.
Tracy Hamilton, 208 S. 20th St., vehicle stolen.
Teresa Vanderpool, 2938 Seneca St., vehicle stolen at 3302 Pacific St.
Jordan Peters, 2519 Jules St., robbery at 11th and Corby streets.
Sherry Webb, 1222 Powell St., burglary.
Ronnie Martin Jr., 1319 N. 11th St., items stolen from residence.
Carole Eulinger, 2711 S. Leonard Road, vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Dennis Saxton, 3126 McIntosh Drive, vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Michelle Phroper, 4213 Hillview Drive, items stolen from residence.
Emily Mondor, 3515 Gene Field Road, items stolen at 4201 N. Belt Highway.
Kristin Frans, 1300 S. 11th St., items stolen from residence.
Briana Finch, 430 N. 17th St., items stolen from a vehicle.
Camey Furgeson, 1201 Olive St., items stolen at 1601 N. Belt Highway.
Jonathan Menley, 210 N. Fourth St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at N. Ninth and Jules streets.
Charity Masters, 3308 Jackson St., items stolen from residence.
Vietta Sollars, 1210 N. 18th St., burglary at 222 Virginia St.
Koie Orozco, 405 S. 11th St., items stolen at 3302 Pacific St.
Heather Atkins, 210 S. 13th St., burglary at 2903 N. Sixth St.
Francis Keitz, 4502 Shawnee Road, items stolen from residence.
Clarence Burley, 2319 Charles St., items stolen from residence.
Alicia Salgado, 2600 Sacramento St., burglary.
Dana Johnston, 1823 S. 24th St., items stolen from a vehicle.
Jodi Anderson, 605 Hardin St., vehicle stolen.
Koie Orozco, Savannah, Missouri, items stolen at 3302 Pacific St.
Sarah Wheeler, 2622 Monterey St., items stolen from a vehicle.
Joseph McMullen, 3611 Miller Road, items stolen from a vehicle.
Nancy Nichols, 1711 S. 26th St., burglary.
Garet Cline, 2703 Green Valley Road, burglary.
Jordan Peters, 2513 Mitchell Ave., vehicle stolen.
Tammy Mack, 2724 Mulberry St., items stolen from residence.
Joseph Everhart, Olathe, Kansas, items stolen at 2724 Mulberry St.
Vandalism reported Aug. 4 to 9
Athena Larabee, 2214 S. 23rd St.
Kevin Lee, 415 Thomson St.
Stephen Barry, 1015 Faraon St., destruction of property at 501 Faraon St.
John Popun, 1807 N. 36th St.
Summer Talley, 1819 S. 11th St.
Patricia Bachman, 1807 S. 11th St., destruction of property at 1819 S. 11th St.
Billy Woosley, 912 N. 24th St.
McKenzie Woosley, 912 N. 24th St.
Tad Ulmer, 2208 Pacific St.
Setiro Pius, 3633 Gene Field Road.
Rashiene Stewart, 412 S. 12th St.
Carole Eulinger, 2711 S. Leonard Road.
Deanna Pike, 5313 Barbara St.
Guest House Inn, 4502 S. 169 Highway.
Elijah Broadus, 501 Faraon St., destruction of property at 4502 S. 169 Highway.
Brian Lawhon, 2135 Frederick Ave.
Jennifer Fortune, 5101 Rock Springs Road.
Pamela Frederick, 2401 Beechwood Blvd., destruction of property at 4201 N. Belt Highway.
Helen Davis State School, 2900 Scott St.
Nina Seymour, 625 S. 17th St.
